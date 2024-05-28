 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_brandonaiyuk_v2_240528.jpg
Aiyuk reportedly wants deal that beats St. Brown’s
nbc_pftpm_mcmanusnews_240528.jpg
McManus accused of sexual assault on Jags flight
nbc_pft_kelcedeflategate_240528.jpg
Jason Kelce believes NFL got Deflategate wrong

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Queen says he took less money to play for Steelers

May 28, 2024 09:12 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine why Patrick Queen didn't opt for a one-year deal and how he could be a great fit with the Steelers.
nbc_pft_brandonaiyuk_v2_240528.jpg
11:55
Aiyuk reportedly wants deal that beats St. Brown’s
nbc_pftpm_mcmanusnews_240528.jpg
18:22
McManus accused of sexual assault on Jags flight
nbc_pft_kelcedeflategate_240528.jpg
4:57
Jason Kelce believes NFL got Deflategate wrong
nbc_pft_topmiddlebottom_240528.jpg
9:28
Ranking Titans WRs, Eagles secondary
nbc_pft_billwalton_240528.jpg
9:20
NFL figures with great careers like Bill Walton
nbc_pft_justinjefferson_240528.jpg
15:14
Factors that could affect next Jefferson deal
nbc_pft_rodgerscorley_240528.jpg
4:34
Corley was Rodgers’ ‘favorite receiver’ in draft
nbc_pft_jetscoaching_240528.jpg
11:05
Saleh is increasing involvement in Jets offense
nbc_pft_maliknabers_240528__498242.jpg
8:20
Were Vikings considering a trade up for Nabers?
nbc_pft_ncaalatest_240524.jpg
5:29
NCAA, Power 5 settle three antitrust lawsuits
nbc_pft_watson_240524.jpg
3:50
Watson ‘looks like himself ' but must stay healthy
nbc_pft_draft_240524.jpg
11:14
QBs with weakest hold on starting QB job
