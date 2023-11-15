Watch Now
Are the Patriots setting up a Belichick trade?
Mike Florio takes a look at reports that have come out of New England regarding Bill Belichick and how the Patriots appear to be positioning themselves to trade their head coach.
PFT PM Mailbag: Defenseless WR, Winston over Carr?
Mike Florio takes and answers questions from the fan mailbag, including such topics as defenseless wide receiver flags, Jameis Winston over Derek Carr in New Orleans and more.
Are the Patriots setting up a Belichick trade?
Mike Florio takes a look at reports that have come out of New England regarding Bill Belichick and how the Patriots appear to be positioning themselves to trade their head coach.
Where does Watson’s injury leave the Browns?
Mike Florio dives into the circumstances surrounding Deshaun Watson's season-ending shoulder injury and where it leaves the Cleveland Browns after another subpar out of the high-priced quarterback.
Week 10 preview: Broncos vs. Bills
Chris Simms and Mike Florio dive into the Week 10 Monday matchup between the Denver Broncos and the four-loss Buffalo Bills whose playoff hopes are in danger if they add too many more to that tally.
BAL, PIT, ATL, DET among NFL Week 10’s best bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio agree on the Steelers improving to 6-3, the Cowboys covering the spread vs. the Giants and more in their NFL Week 10 best bets.
Week 10 preview: Jets vs. Raiders
The Jets and Raiders have plenty to play for when they meet in Week 10 on Sunday Night Football, creating plenty of intrigue in Las Vegas between two evenly matched football teams.
Week 10 preview: Commanders vs. Seahawks
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look ahead to the Week 10 matchup between the Commanders and Seahawks, and analyze the recent struggles on the offensive side of the ball for Seattle.
Week 10 preview: Lions vs. Chargers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview what should be a showcase of two dynamic offenses when the Detroit Lions travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers.
Week 10 preview: Falcons vs. Cardinals
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why this could be a "season-defining moment" for the Falcons, if they fall to the Cardinals in Week 10.