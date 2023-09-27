Watch Now
Cooper non-TD illustrates need for full-time refs
After NFL officials robbed wide receiver Amari Cooper of a potential touchdown, Mike Florio says it's yet another prime example of why NFL officials need to be full-time employees.
PFT PM Mailbag: What if Fields had more support?
How Genius Sports can change NFL betting world
Assessing NFL’s progress with exposure overseas
Garrett Wilson to Jets fans: ‘Stick with us’
Week 3 preview: Broncos vs. Dolphins
Week 3 preview: Panthers vs. Seahawks
Week 3 preview: Bills vs. Commanders
Week 3 preview: Patriots vs. Jets
