Watch Now
Could Sunday Ticket verdict impact NFL salary cap?
Mike Florio discusses the latest update in the NFL Sunday Ticket lawsuit, and whether the money from a potential verdict could impact the league salary cap.
Up Next
Could Sunday Ticket verdict impact NFL salary cap?
Could Sunday Ticket verdict impact NFL salary cap?
Mike Florio discusses the latest update in the NFL Sunday Ticket lawsuit, and whether the money from a potential verdict could impact the league salary cap.
Bills will have unavoidable cap problem with Allen
Bills will have unavoidable cap problem with Allen
Mike Florio discusses the looming contract extension for quarterback Josh Allen that's hanging over the Buffalo Bills and why the organization will have an "unavoidable" cap problem when that happens.
PFT Mailbag: Could HOU, DAL get second teams?
PFT Mailbag: Could HOU, DAL get second teams?
Mike Florio opens up the PFT PM mailbag to answer questions about potential NFL expansion in Texas, guardian caps in regular season games, Cowboys deals and much more.
Jones praises Belichick, puts pressure on McCarthy
Jones praises Belichick, puts pressure on McCarthy
Mike Florio gives his takeaways from Jerry Jones' annual training camp press conference, discussing Jones' praise for former New England Patriots and potential future Dallas Cowboys head coach Bill Belichick.
Vikings CB Blackmon tears ACL at practice
Vikings CB Blackmon tears ACL at practice
Mike Florio reacts to Vikings CB Mekhi Blackmon tearing his ACL at Minnesota's practice, exploring what it means for the team and training camp injuries at large.
Guardian Caps appear to be NFL game ready
Guardian Caps appear to be NFL game ready
Mike Florio analyzes the enhancements that were made to the Guardian Caps during the offseason, discussing why they appear to be game ready if players want to wear them this season.
PFT Mailbag: Could Texans have a fall off in 2024?
PFT Mailbag: Could Texans have a fall off in 2024?
Mike Florio opens up the PFT Mailbag to answer some questions regarding the outlook for the Houston Texans this season, NFC North hierarchy, Brandon Aiyuk's hold in and more.
Williams holding out of 49ers training camp
Williams holding out of 49ers training camp
Mike Florio analyzes Trent Williams' hold out with the San Francisco 49ers as the star left tackle uses his leverage in contract negotiations.
NFL files brief attacking Sunday Ticket verdict
NFL files brief attacking Sunday Ticket verdict
Mike Florio has the latest update on the Sunday Ticket trial, including the NFL filing a 12-page reply brief attacking the verdict.