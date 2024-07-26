 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240726.jpg
Could Sunday Ticket verdict impact NFL salary cap?
nbc_pft_billsrosterchanges_240419.jpg
Bills will have unavoidable cap problem with Allen
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240726.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Could HOU, DAL get second teams?

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240726.jpg
Could Sunday Ticket verdict impact NFL salary cap?
nbc_pft_billsrosterchanges_240419.jpg
Bills will have unavoidable cap problem with Allen
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240726.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Could HOU, DAL get second teams?

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Could Sunday Ticket verdict impact NFL salary cap?

July 26, 2024 03:26 PM
Mike Florio discusses the latest update in the NFL Sunday Ticket lawsuit, and whether the money from a potential verdict could impact the league salary cap.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240726.jpg
9:00
Could Sunday Ticket verdict impact NFL salary cap?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_billsrosterchanges_240419.jpg
2:55
Bills will have unavoidable cap problem with Allen
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240726.jpg
15:27
PFT Mailbag: Could HOU, DAL get second teams?
Now Playing
GettyImages-1436007196.jpg
6:06
Jones praises Belichick, puts pressure on McCarthy
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_blackmon_240725.jpg
4:19
Vikings CB Blackmon tears ACL at practice
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_guardiancaps_240725.jpg
4:33
Guardian Caps appear to be NFL game ready
Now Playing
cjstroudmailbag.jpg
19:52
PFT Mailbag: Could Texans have a fall off in 2024?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_williams_240725.jpg
4:07
Williams holding out of 49ers training camp
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_sundaynight_240725.jpg
6:19
NFL files brief attacking Sunday Ticket verdict
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_rodgers_240725.jpg
6:50
Florio: Jets overhyped Rodgers’ Egypt trip
Now Playing