Inside PFT’s 2024 Pre-Camp Power Rankings
Mike Florio provides insight on his 2024 Pre-Camp Power Rankings and explains the idea behind doing rankings in the offseason.
Latest intricacies surrounding Sunday Ticket trial
Mike Florio provides an update on the Sunday Ticket trial and dives into the details of streaming services.
Inside $650 million CAR stadium renovations
The Charlotte City Council is expected to approve $650 million for the Carolina Panthers' Bank of America Stadium, so Mike Florio unpacks the implications on the community.
Mike Florio provides insight on his 2024 Pre-Camp Power Rankings and explains the idea behind doing rankings in the offseason.
PFT PM Mailbag: Assessing grass-fields potential
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to answer fan questions about the current playoff formula, players exchanging grass fields for 18 games and the future of the UFL if the NFL expands to a 20-game schedule.
Florio: NFL ‘could lose’ collusion grievance
Mike Florio shares his thoughts on an upcoming collusion grievance against the NFL surrounding guaranteed quarterback contracts and potential outcomes.
Could Tua be a no-show at Dolphins training camp?
Mike Florio weighs in on discussions over Tua Tagovailoa's potential contract extension with the Dolphins, exploring the possibility of whether the QB could hold out on training camp to reach a market-level deal.
Old money could be difference maker in QB deals
Mike Florio explains the difference between new money and old money, discussing why the latter could be a major difference maker in NFL quarterback contracts.
PFT PM Mailbag: Lions the NFC’s ‘next hot team’?
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to discuss the possibility of a quarterback salary cap, a 20-game NFL schedule, the Detroit Lions taking another leap in the NFC, the strangeness of West Virginia and more.
Union is bracing for agreement of 18-game schedule
Mike Florio discusses the looming possibility of an agreement of an 18-game NFL schedule, analyzing what it means for both the players and the owners moving forward.