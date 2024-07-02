Watch Now
Will Sunday Ticket case go to the Supreme Court?
Days after the NFL was ordered to pay billions of dollars in damages in the Sunday Ticket case, Mike Florio spells out the verdict's aftermath and discusses whether the case could reach the Supreme Court.
PFT PM Mailbag: Chiefs stadium, PFT is 15
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag and answers questions about celebrating 15 years of PFT, whether the Chiefs will actually move to Kansas and more.
Gruden loses NFL lawsuit reconsideration
Mike Florio analyzes the lengthy legal proceedings involving Jon Gruden after the former head coach lost a bid to keep NFL lawsuit in court.
Hill taking ‘happy thoughts’ approach to new deal
Mike Florio comments on Tyreek Hill's positive approach to seeking a new contract with the Dolphins, reiterating there is "no guarantee" of a new deal while pondering how Miami may approach the situation.
Florio: Cowboys are ‘cheap’ and ‘short-sighted’
Mike Florio explains the salary cap problem facing the Cowboys right now and how they have "bungled" their most important contracts, which could lead to key absences at the start of training camp.
Florio responds to Wright’s comments on Mahomes
Mike Florio responds to Nick Wright's comments regarding a ProFootballTalk story on Patrick Mahomes' future, discussing Wright's rebuttal and the Kansas City Star's role in publicizing the interaction.
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL Sunday Ticket, PFT overseas
Mike Florio opens to the mailbag and answers questions about what might happen to NFL Sunday Ticket prices after the lawsuit verdict and the potential of PFT going to an overseas NFL game.
Potential figures from Sunday Ticket case verdict
Mike Florio takes a deep dive into the potential settlement figures and fallout from the NFL's Sunday Ticket case verdict.
What’s next after NFL Sunday Ticket trial verdict?
Mike Florio breaks down the NFL Sunday Ticket trial verdict, discussing what comes next in court and how the money will get carved up.