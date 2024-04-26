Watch Now
Bears turn to Williams at QB with No. 1 draft pick
Mike Florio unpacks the Bears selecting Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, giving Chicago a true "signature QB."
Mike Florio unpacks the Bears selecting Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, giving Chicago a true "signature QB."
Alt shaped by brother’s NHL, father’s NFL careers
Mike Florio catches up with Notre Dame tackle and top 2024 NFL Draft prospect Joe Alt, who shares how he balanced college football with mechanical engineering, what he learned from his brother's NHL career and more.
Goff: Hard to imagine 1-1 pick was eight years ago
Jared Goff tells Mike Florio it's "hard to imagine" that his top NFL draft selection was eight years ago, explains why his trade to Detroit was so good for him, reflects on how the Lions turned things around and more.
O.J. Simpson has died at age 76
Mike Florio reflects on Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson's "complicated legacy" following the family's announcement that the former NFL running back has died.
How much of a ‘luxury’ will Diggs be to Texans?
Mike Florio breaks down how the Bills' reported move to trade Stefon Diggs to the Texans now impacts the cap, as well as what this means for the Bills and how valuable the WR will be for the Texans.
Bears trade Fields to Steelers in a ‘stunner’
Mike Florio reacts to Justin Fields reportedly being traded from the Chicago Bears to the Pittsburgh Steelers, questioning how Pittsburgh acquired the quarterback for just a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick.
Donald announces retirement after 10 seasons
Mike Florio reflects on Aaron Donald’s remarkable career, given the DT has announced his retirement, and explains why he believes we shouldn’t count out the possibility of Donald returning.
PFT PM Mailbag: Could McDaniel be on hot seat?
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to examine Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier's futures in Miami, ponder whether he would have Fran Tarkenton or Eli Manning as his quarterback and discuss the greats of NFL media.
Hamachek details ‘The Dynasty’ docuseries
Director and Executive Producer Matt Hamachek of 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' joins Mike Florio to go in-depth on the docuseries and what went into making the film.