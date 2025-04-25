Watch Now
Cardinals take a chance on Nolen at No. 16
Though Walter Nolen has a higher "bust potential" than other first-round picks, the Arizona Cardinals decided to take a chance on the DT who can help them become competitive in the AFC West.
Giants trade up with Texans, pick QB Dart
Mike Florio reacts to the New York Giants trading up with the Houston Texans for the No. 25 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select QB Jaxson Dart, who joins Jameis Winston, Russell Wilson and Tommy DeVito.
Vikings get physical with OL Jackson
The Minnesota Vikings continue their improvements to the offensive line by adding OL Donovan Jackson with the No. 24 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, strengthening the front across the board.
Packers invest in passing game with Golden
The Green Bay Packers do not typically select wide receivers, but Mike Florio reacts to the Packers picking a "speedy" WR in Matthew Golden, who can help add "fire power" to the offense.
RB Hampton falls to Chargers at No. 22
Mike Florio reacts to Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers selecting RB Omarion Hampton with the No. 22 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and explains how he can help open up the pass game for Justin Herbert.
Steelers don’t go QB, take DT Harmon
Despite all of the speculation surrounding Pittsburgh at the QB position, the Steelers choose a "safer" pick with Derrick Harmon who fills a glaring need on defense.
Broncos get the guy they want in CB Barron
Instead of picking a running back, the Denver Broncos selected CB Jahdae Barron with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Bucs prepare for the future with WR Egbuka
Mike Florio explains the "luxury pick" the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made at No. 19 by selecting Emeka Egbuka, and how the star wide receiver can help lift up an already electric offense.
Bengals ‘plan for the future’ with Stewart
After the Bengals selected edge rusher Shemar Stewart with the No. 17 overall pick in the NFL draft, Mike Florio discusses what it means for Trey Hendrickson's future in Cincinnati.
Seahawks improve offense with OL Zabel
Mike Florio reacts to the Seahawks selecting OL Grey Zabel with the No. 18 pick in the NFL Draft, and explains how Zabel can make the Seattle O-line more exciting.