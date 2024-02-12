Watch Now
Chiefs defeat 49ers in OT to win Super Bowl LVIII
Mike Florio reacts to the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII win over the San Francisco 49ers, analyzing Kyle Shanahan's late-game decision-making and Patrick Mahomes' greatness in big games.
Super Bowl LVIII preview: 49ers vs. Chiefs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they like the Chiefs to beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl due to Patrick Mahomes' talent and the team's ability as a whole to thrive in big moments.
Chiefs have more momentum than 49ers entering SB
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview Super Bowl LVIII between the 49ers and Chiefs, including the betting odds and why Kansas City is likely to win even though the 49ers at their best are a better team.
Commanders reportedly to hire Quinn as head coach
Mike Florio unpacks the breaking news that the Commanders are filling the NFL's final head coaching vacancy by bringing in Dan Quinn to be their new head coach.
What happens to Belichick after ATL hires Morris?
Mike Florio examines what may happen to Bill Belichick after the Atlanta Falcons reportedly hire Raheem Morris as the team's next head coach.
Falcons hire Rams DC Morris as head coach
Mike Florio reacts to the Atlanta Falcons hiring Raheem Morris as their new head coach following his stint as defensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams under Sean McVay.
Panthers reportedly in on Canales as head coach
Mike Florio reacts to the breaking news surrounding the Panthers reportedly hiring Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales as the team's next head coach and analyzes his potential impact on Bryce Young in 2024.
Harbaugh is heading to the Chargers
Mike Florio discusses Jim Harbaugh coming back to the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers and how that may impact the AFC West.
Purdy: 49ers wanted to name Brady 2023 starter
Brock Purdy told ESPN that the 49ers wanted to make Tom Brady the 2023 starting QB, so Mike Florio unpacks the news that could have dramatically reshaped the 2023 season.