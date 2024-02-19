Watch Now
PFT PM Mailbag: Where will Aiyuk play in 2024?
Mike Florio opens up the PFT PM mailbag to discuss several topics, including Mike Macdonald's contract structure, Brandon Aiyuk's future, Super Bowl host cities, shifts in rebuild timelines and more.
PFT PM Mailbag: Where will Aiyuk play in 2024?
Will Vikings go all-in and extend Jefferson?
Mike Florio discusses Justin Jefferson's looming contract situation and how the Minnesota Vikings' front office philosophy will make developments between the two sides an interesting scenario to follow.
NFL franchise tag primer: Jones, Mayfield, Barkley
Mike Florio looks ahead to Tuesday's NFL franchise tag window opening and highlights several players who might be tagged by their respective teams.
SB LVIII’s overtime was a ‘new frontier’ for NFL
Mike Florio revisits lingering thoughts on Super Bowl LVIII including overtime rules, how analytics factor into the big game and why onside kicks should have a larger role.
‘Clock is ticking’ for Vikings to keep QB Cousins
Mike Florio unpacks the latest surrounding Kirk Cousins' future with the Vikings and the risk Minnesota takes in elongating the process should Cousins decide to move on.
Chiefs defeat 49ers in OT to win Super Bowl LVIII
Mike Florio reacts to the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII win over the San Francisco 49ers, analyzing Kyle Shanahan's late-game decision-making and Patrick Mahomes' greatness in big games.
Super Bowl LVIII preview: 49ers vs. Chiefs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they like the Chiefs to beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl due to Patrick Mahomes' talent and the team's ability as a whole to thrive in big moments.
Chiefs have more momentum than 49ers entering SB
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview Super Bowl LVIII between the 49ers and Chiefs, including the betting odds and why Kansas City is likely to win even though the 49ers at their best are a better team.
Commanders reportedly to hire Quinn as head coach
Mike Florio unpacks the breaking news that the Commanders are filling the NFL's final head coaching vacancy by bringing in Dan Quinn to be their new head coach.