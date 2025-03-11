 Skip navigation
Why Jones has a 'better chance' of playing in Indy

March 11, 2025 11:41 AM
Mike Florio unpacks the latest QB switch-up in the NFL as Daniel Jones has reportedly agreed to terms with the Indianapolis Colts, giving him a chance to fight for the starting role alongside Anthony Richardson.
