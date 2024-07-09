 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics
nbc_pftpm_jerryjones_240709.jpg
Jones named a plaintiff in countersuit

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics
Jones named a plaintiff in countersuit
Jones named a plaintiff in countersuit

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership

July 9, 2024 05:20 PM
Mike Florio unpacks the news that Richard Seymour and Tom Brady are reportedly interested in joining forces to secure an ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.
