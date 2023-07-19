 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Minnesota Twins v Detroit Tigers
How to watch the San Diego Padres vs Detroit Tigers: TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 8 Marist Liufau, fifth-year linebacker, second season as a starter

Top Clips

nbc_pft_mailbagv2_230719.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Are position unions the future?
nbc_golf_lfto_justinthomasslump_230719.jpg
Thomas trying to stay positive during tough season
nbc_pft_belichickno3_230719.jpg
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 3 Belichick

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Minnesota Twins v Detroit Tigers
How to watch the San Diego Padres vs Detroit Tigers: TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 8 Marist Liufau, fifth-year linebacker, second season as a starter

Top Clips

nbc_pft_mailbagv2_230719.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Are position unions the future?
nbc_golf_lfto_justinthomasslump_230719.jpg
Thomas trying to stay positive during tough season
nbc_pft_belichickno3_230719.jpg
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 3 Belichick

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Unpacking Demoff's comments on Stafford's contract

July 19, 2023 01:31 PM
Kevin Demoff, COO of the Los Angeles Rams, admitted that teams reached out about trading for Matthew Stafford, so Mike Florio dissects Demoff's comments and assesses what it means for the Rams signal caller.
Up Next
nbc_pft_mailbagv2_230719.jpg
20:49
PFT Mailbag: Are position unions the future?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_belichickno3_230719.jpg
8:48
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 3 Belichick
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mahomesankle_230719.jpg
2:35
How severe was Mahomes’ ankle injury in January?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chrisjonescontract_230719.jpg
2:37
Will Jones be next Chief to take a bargain?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_staffordcontract_230719.jpg
12:29
Unpacking Demoff’s comments on Stafford’s contract
Now Playing
nbc_pft_hardknocksqb_230719.jpg
3:10
Hard Knocks made interesting by Rodgers angle
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pm_mailbag_230718_1920x1080.jpg
15:10
PFT Mailbag: QB sneak, RB market solutions
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_commanderssale_230718.jpg
2:13
Florio: Commanders sale feels like it will happen
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pm_topcoaches_230718.jpg
4:13
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 4 Harbaugh
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_staffordandrams_230718.jpg
4:15
The bill for the Rams’ Super Bowl isn’t going away
Now Playing