Eagles proved they can 'neutralize' BAL offense
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Eagles' statement win over the "pass-happy" Ravens in Week 13, and why it proves Philadelphia is not the same team as last year.
Commanders ‘restored hope’ in win vs. Titans
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Washington Commanders securing a victory they "desperately" needed against the Tennessee Titans in Week 13.
Lawrence carted off after illegal hit by Al-Shaair
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the illegal hit on Trevor Lawrence by Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair that caused him to leave the game in the Jacksonville Jaguars Week 13 loss to the Houston Texans.
Best fits to replace Eberflus in Chicago
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the significance of Chicago firing Matt Eberflus during the season, and why they expect the Bears to hire an offensive mind to help with Caleb Williams' development.
Wilson leads Steelers to big win over Bengals
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Pittsburgh's win over Cincinnati, including the struggling Bengals defense and the Steelers offense gaining momentum on the coattails of Russell Wilson's strong play.
Week 13 superlatives: Vikings, Seahawks win big
Mike Florio and Chris Simms run through their superlatives for Week 13 of the NFL season, including Sam Darnold leading the Vikings to a big win vs. the Cardinals, and the Seahawks and Rams both securing victories.
Barkley, Allen leading MVP race following Week 13
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the MVP race after Week 13, including why Saquon Barkley and Josh Allen are the top contenders for the award at this point in the NFL season.
Young bounced back in a ‘big way’ after benching
Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers OT win over the Carolina Panthers, Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Bryce Young's benching has led to his significant improvement.
LAC should have won by more vs. Falcons, Cousins
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss some of the "shocking" offensive decisions made by the Falcons in their loss to the Chargers, and Kirk Cousins' poor performance over the last few weeks.
Bills clinch 5th straight AFC East title vs. 49ers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the Bills dominant victory over the 49ers in the snow in Week 13, and why Buffalo is "no question" one of the best teams in football.
49ers were ‘overmatched’ in snowy SNF loss to BUF
Mike Florio and Chris Simms recap the 49ers loss to the Bills on SNF, including Christian McCaffrey's injury in the first half and what Brock Purdy's performance means for his 2025 contract.
Can Winston limit mistakes vs. Broncos defense?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed look ahead to the Denver Broncos' matchup vs. the Cleveland Browns on Monday and question whether Jameis Winston can limit his mistakes.