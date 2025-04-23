 Skip navigation
Rodgers won't affect Steelers’ draft strategy

April 23, 2025 08:18 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on why they believe the Steelers will “stay true to their board” during the NFL draft and recall what happened with Kenny Pickett.

nbc_pft_shannonsharpe_250423.jpg
16:13
Davis: Sharpe offered at least $10M to settle
nbc_pft_draft_250423.jpg
06:26
GMs with the most nerves entering 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250423.jpg
04:06
Richardson will either ‘step up or step off’
nbc_pft_brockpurdy_250423.jpg
05:42
GM Lynch: Purdy talks going in ‘good direction’
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250423.jpg
06:47
Cousins reports to Falcons for voluntary offseason
nbc_pft_micah_250423.jpg
08:24
Parsons’ contract issue is unnecessary distraction
nbc_pft_jerryjones_250423.jpg
07:55
Cowboys are working on ‘pretty substantive trades’
nbc_pft_scouts_250423.jpg
06:18
Florio: Negative, opinionated scouts must be named
nbc_pft_shedeursanders_250423.jpg
08:22
Draft odds shift from Sanders to Williams at No. 9
nbc_pft_mindgames_250423.jpg
05:18
Understanding strategies ahead of NFL draft
nbc_pft_brownsgiants_250423.jpg
11:06
Browns, Giants continue fielding draft trade calls
nbc_pft_titansno1pick_250423.jpg
09:40
Titans to stay at No. 1, presumed to pick Ward
nbc_roto_galaxybrain_250422.jpg
10:33
How to have the perfect 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_cfb_psucartercomp_250422.jpg
02:59
Highlights: Carter’s dominant 2024 season
nbc_pftpm_sharpnewsv2_250422.jpg
13:39
Legal components of Sharpe lawsuit explained
nbc_pftpm_osujudkinsint_250422.jpg
12:09
Judkins to RB-needy NFL teams: ‘Come get me’
nbc_roto_firstwrdrafted_250422.jpg
01:23
What makes McMillan the ‘best’ WR draft prospect?
nbc_roto_sanders_250422.jpg
01:26
Finding value in Sanders landing spot markets
nbc_roto_dart_250422.jpg
01:18
How Dart buzz affects Round 1 betting market
nbc_pft_draftbigreax_250422.jpg
05:53
Draft prospects who’ll get the biggest reactions
nbc_pft_devin_250422.jpg
05:05
McCourty opens up about his draft-day experience
nbc_pft_jeanty_250422v2.jpg
13:41
Jeanty identifies floor, ceiling in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_richardsonvjones_250422.jpg
08:21
Colts, Jones put ‘extreme pressure’ on Richardson
nbc_pft_bestcase_250422.jpg
18:06
Draft best-case scenarios: Hunter, Carter, Warren
nbc_pft_cousinsvikings_250422.jpg
03:37
Why a Vikings-Cousins reunion is unlikely
nbc_pft_cousins_250422.jpg
16:48
Falcons reportedly asking too much for Cousins
nbc_pft_mccarthyvikings_250422.jpg
10:20
Evaluating the right QB to pair with McCarthy
nbc_pft_devindraft_250422.jpg
08:00
McCourty recalls wanting to get draft ‘over with’
nbc_pft_jeantyintv_250421.jpg
12:23
Jeanty is ‘ready to be the guy’ in the NFL
nbc_csu_draftkings_250421.jpg
02:18
Examining position totals for Round 1 of NFL draft

nbc_cfb_michwjohnsoncomp_250423.jpg
02:25
HLs: Johnson’s top plays from Michigan career
nbc_dps_mattlafleur_250423.jpg
13:59
LaFleur: Taking Love in 2020 was ‘right decision’
sanders.jpg
16:38
Spears: Sanders has several paths to NFL success
nbc_pl_plupdate_250422.jpg
08:00
PL Update: City keep Champions League hopes alive
nbc_pl_mcguardiolaint_250422.jpg
02:35
Guardiola shares takeaways from win v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_mcavllites_250422.jpg
13:04
Extended HLs: Man City v. Aston Villa Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_avlemeryint_250422.jpg
01:20
Emery: Aston Villa must ‘keep going’
nbc_pl_avldiasnunesint_250422.jpg
01:45
Dias, Nunes react to City’s dramatic win v. Villa
nbc_pl_mcavlpostgamereax_250422.jpg
02:52
How will City’s win v. Villa impact top-five race?
nbc_golf_rorydiscussion_250422.jpg
02:50
What will McIlroy do after Masters win?
nbc_golf_rexhit_250422.jpg
03:44
Players look forward to ‘unique’ Zurich Classic
nbc_pl_mcnunesgoal_250422.jpg
01:37
Nunes scores 94th-minute winner v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avlrashfordgoal_250422.jpg
01:50
Rashford’s penalty brings Villa level with City
nbc_pl_mcsilvagoal_250422.jpg
01:10
Silva lifts Manchester City ahead of Aston Villa
nbc_roto_jjmccarthy_250422.jpg
01:26
Will Vikings’ McCarthy be good fantasy QB in 2025?
nbc_roto_clase_250422.jpg
01:25
Guardians’ Clase ‘trending’ up after rough start
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_250422.jpg
57
PL Fan Fest ‘is life’ for the Porras family
nbc_roto_jagsrbs_250422.jpg
01:36
Etienne’s future unclear amid Jeanty to JAX rumors
nbc_moto_t24webbchanges_250422.jpg
05:48
What can Webb do to counter Sexton after Round 14?
nbc_moto_t24250epred_250422.jpg
07:20
Will Hammaker clinch cutthroat 250 East title?
nbc_roto_bello_250422.jpg
01:26
What to expect in Bello’s return for Red Sox
nbc_roto_agustinramirez_250422.jpg
01:43
Ramirez has solid upside in deep fantasy leagues
nbc_golf_shipleyintv_250422.jpg
06:27
Korn Ferry’s Shipley ‘getting used to’ new stardom
nbc_golf_kordapresserreax_250422.jpg
07:33
Korda primed to go on another elite run?
nbc_golf_crenshawintv_250422.jpg
12:27
Crenshaw to design Pinehurst No. 11 with Coore
nbc_golf_amynellyhit_250422.jpg
04:35
Meet the team that helps push Korda to the top
nbc_roto_rocketswarriors_250422.jpg
01:46
Bet on Rockets to recover, beat Warriors in Game 2
nbc_roto_clevelandheat_250422.jpg
01:28
Heat-Cavaliers ‘has sweep written all over it’
nbc_roto_magicceltics_250422.jpg
01:43
Target Under in Magic-Celtics Game 2 clash
nbc_pl_mw33allgoals_250421.jpg
14:30
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 33