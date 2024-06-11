Watch Now
Tomlin has managed to 'do more with less'
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the news Mike Tomlin has landed a three-year extension with the Steelers and reflect on how he has “overachieved” with some underwhelming talent.
Up Next
Contrasting Tua, Purdy on Simms’ QB rankings
Contrasting Tua, Purdy on Simms’ QB rankings
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio why Tua Tagovailoa can’t be a top-five QB in the league if he’s a top-five problem on the team, how Brock Purdy edged him at No. 17 and more.
Williams is best-ranked rookie ever on Simms’ list
Williams is best-ranked rookie ever on Simms’ list
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio why Caleb Williams deserves to be No. 20 on his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown.
Analyzing Steelers’ odds for 2024 season
Analyzing Steelers’ odds for 2024 season
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a look at the odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for the Steelers in 2024 and evaluate if they will have another winning season under Mike Tomlin.
Lions forfeited OTA day for live contact violation
Lions forfeited OTA day for live contact violation
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why they’re surprised more teams don’t run into the same issue and outline other instances where a team has had to forfeit an OTA practice.
How Purdy can improve by having full offseason
How Purdy can improve by having full offseason
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why it’s so important for Brock Purdy to make the most of this offseason so he can strengthen components of his game that he couldn’t get to last offseason.
Stevenson says extension is ‘pretty close’
Stevenson says extension is ‘pretty close’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore Rhamondre Stevenson’s value in the Patriots’ offense and recall how Bill Belichick took the business side of the NFL to the next level.
Floyd believes 49ers play ‘grown man football’
Floyd believes 49ers play 'grown man football’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why Leonard Floyd will fit the “smash-mouth football” style the 49ers embody.
Mayo acknowledges fluidity of new kickoff rule
Mayo acknowledges fluidity of new kickoff rule
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how until teams figure out how to fully capitalize on the new kickoff rule, it could be beneficial to take the ball at the 30-yard line.
Brissett: Maye has made ‘tremendous strides’
Brissett: Maye has made ‘tremendous strides’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into the Patriots’ process to get Drake Maye ready for the NFL level and what it’ll take to get the rookie up to speed.
How Smith will collaborate with Tomlin as OC
How Smith will collaborate with Tomlin as OC
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how Arthur Smith will mesh with the Steelers and what Pittsburgh’s potential is this season.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 4, Lamar Jackson
Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 4, Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson rounds out the “Damn! Okay” tier of Chris Simms’ Top 40 QB Countdown, ranking at No. 4 overall for being “one of the most special players in the NFL.”