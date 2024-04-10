 Skip navigation
Harbaugh: Players can adapt to hip-drop tackle ban

April 10, 2024 09:15 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the league continues to evolve and why in the most critical moments of the game, the officials will need to be diligent with the consistency of calling hip-drop tackles.
