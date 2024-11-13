 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commanderseagles_241113.jpg
Hurts working to rebuild aura after PHI’s collapse
nbc_pft_bearsnewoc_241113.jpg
Expectations for Bears’ next offensive coordinator
nbc_pft_brianflores_241113.jpg
Flores expresses interest in head coaching again

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commanderseagles_241113.jpg
Hurts working to rebuild aura after PHI’s collapse
nbc_pft_bearsnewoc_241113.jpg
Expectations for Bears’ next offensive coordinator
nbc_pft_brianflores_241113.jpg
Flores expresses interest in head coaching again

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

John vs. Jim Harbaugh to have playoff implications

November 13, 2024 08:16 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley look at what Jim Harbaugh has managed to do in his first season with the Chargers and spell out why the matchup against his brother could be a tight game.
Up Next
nbc_pft_commanderseagles_241113.jpg
8:37
Hurts working to rebuild aura after PHI’s collapse
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bearsnewoc_241113.jpg
14:28
Expectations for Bears’ next offensive coordinator
Now Playing
nbc_pft_brianflores_241113.jpg
13:57
Flores expresses interest in head coaching again
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_prescottinjury_241112.jpg
4:22
What’s next for Cowboys with Dak out for year?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_waldronfiring_241112.jpg
3:45
Bears fire OC Waldron after nine games
Now Playing
nbc_pft_homefieldv2_241112.jpg
3:05
PFT Draft: Best homefield advantage in NFL
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draftkings_241112.jpg
6:34
NFL MVP race: Don’t count out Hurts, Murray
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bearsoline_241112.jpg
6:13
Root of Bears’ struggles is offensive line
Now Playing
nbc_pft_broncosspeedround_241112.jpg
1:02
Broncos, Chargers battle for AFC West No. 2 slot
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cowboysstadium_241112.jpg
1:33
Why is AT&T Stadium designed for looks?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chargers_241112.jpg
1:46
Is Chargers’ offense as strong as its defense?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_steelers_241112.jpg
1:06
Examining Tomlin’s best coaching jobs
Now Playing