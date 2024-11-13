Watch Now
John vs. Jim Harbaugh to have playoff implications
Mike Florio and Michael Holley look at what Jim Harbaugh has managed to do in his first season with the Chargers and spell out why the matchup against his brother could be a tight game.
Hurts working to rebuild aura after PHI’s collapse
Mike Florio and Michael Holley look ahead to the Commanders-Eagles TNF matchup in Week 11 and outline why the Eagles have much to prove after their collapse last season.
Expectations for Bears’ next offensive coordinator
Mike Florio and Michael Holley review available offensive coordinator candidates who have had success at a high level could be a good fit to work with Caleb Williams and the Bears’ offense.
Flores expresses interest in head coaching again
Mike Florio and Michael Holley identify points of resistance Brian Flores could run into trying to become a head coach again, including Tua Tagovailoa’s comments and his lawsuit.
What’s next for Cowboys with Dak out for year?
Mike Florio unpacks the news that Dak Prescott will undergo season-ending surgery and what's next for the 3-6 Dallas Cowboys in a season that could result in wholesale changes to the team's structure.
Bears fire OC Waldron after nine games
Mike Florio discusses the impact of the Chicago Bears firing offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, and what it means for coach Matt Eberflus moving forward.
PFT Draft: Best homefield advantage in NFL
From the Lions to the Seahawks, Mike Florio and Devin McCourty reveal which NFL teams have the best upper hand at home.
NFL MVP race: Don’t count out Hurts, Murray
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty evaluate Jalen Hurts’ chances of being in consideration for MVP this season, as well as Kyler Murray’s shot at the award.
Root of Bears’ struggles is offensive line
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty spell out how if the Bears’ offensive line were stronger, Caleb Williams would have more time to avoid some of the rookie mistakes he has been making.
Broncos, Chargers battle for AFC West No. 2 slot
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty dive into if the Broncos or Chargers have more of an edge in the AFC West for the second spot, behind the Chiefs.
Why is AT&T Stadium designed for looks?
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss the design flaws of the Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium as Florio prepares to attend his next Cowboys game.
Is Chargers’ offense as strong as its defense?
The Chargers are the only team not to allow 20+ points in a game this season, which leads Mike Florio and Devin McCourty to compare the defense to the offense.