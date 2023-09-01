 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Reflecting on Brandt's legendary NFL career

September 1, 2023 09:09 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King reflect on former Cowboys executive Gil Brandt’s life after he passed away at 91, explaining why he is widely considered the ‘godfather of NFL scouting.’
Up Next
nbc_pft_burrowlatest_v2_230901.jpg
5:00
Injuries shouldn’t impact Burrow’s extension talks
Now Playing
nbc_pft_sfpurdyconfidence_v2_230901.jpg
11:26
Confidence levels in Brock Purdy entering season
Now Playing
nbc_pft_colts_230901.jpg
5:11
Richardson named Colts captain amid Taylor saga
Now Playing
nbc_pft_eagles_230901.jpg
8:54
Biggest challenges for Eagles’ Super Bowl hopes
Now Playing
nbc_pft_brownsskepticism_230901.jpg
7:00
Browns season depends on Watson’s return to form
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chiefsxfactor_230901.jpg
4:20
Moore can be an X-factor for Chiefs’ 2023 offense
Now Playing
nbc_pft_badteams_230901.jpg
5:03
Tempering expectations after NFL preseason hype
Now Playing
nbc_pft_herbert_230901.jpg
4:51
Herbert, Moore ‘on the same page’ ahead of season
Now Playing
nbc_pft_evans_230901.jpg
8:37
Evans, Bucs likely heading for a split
Now Playing
nbc_pft_detwk1hype_230901.jpg
7:06
NFL Kickoff game will be a ‘big day’ for Lions
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kuppsetback_230901.jpg
6:43
What Kupp’s injury setback means for Rams offense
Now Playing
nbc_pft_donaldfuture_230901.jpg
6:51
Evaluating Aaron Donald’s future with Rams
Now Playing