 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_abdul_250328.jpg
Carter won’t participate in Penn State’s Pro Day
internationalgames.jpg
NFL confirms seven international games for 2025
nbc_pft_flagfootball_250328.jpg
Olympic flag football could spark massive interest

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_abdul_250328.jpg
Carter won’t participate in Penn State’s Pro Day
internationalgames.jpg
NFL confirms seven international games for 2025
nbc_pft_flagfootball_250328.jpg
Olympic flag football could spark massive interest

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Wilson acknowledges chance NYG draft QB at No. 3

March 28, 2025 07:53 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley spell out why the Giants’ QB plan is “head scratching” and weigh in on how Russell Wilson would handle a situation like Kirk Cousins dealt with last season.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_abdul_250328.jpg
06:11
Carter won’t participate in Penn State’s Pro Day
internationalgames.jpg
05:38
NFL confirms seven international games for 2025
nbc_pft_flagfootball_250328.jpg
06:10
Olympic flag football could spark massive interest
nbc_pft_coltsqbs_250328.jpg
09:33
What Jones in IND means for Richardson’s future
nbc_pft_draftprospectslanding_250328.jpg
07:24
Draft prospects deserve a say in where they land
nbc_pft_groomingyoungqbs_250328.jpg
13:47
NFL has moved past growing young QBs into starters
nbc_pft_russeillwilsonsteelers_250328.jpg
03:19
The Steelers wanted nothing to do with Wilson
nbc_roto_brockpurdy_250327.jpg
01:12
QB Purdy could land expensive extension with 49ers
nbc_ffhh_samdarnold_250327.jpg
02:07
Darnold’s yardage under headlines pass prop bets
nbc_berry_wayearly31to50_250327.jpg
08:12
Hill could be a great buy-low fantasy option
nbc_ffhh_jaydendaniels_250327.jpg
05:08
Is Daniels in same fantasy tier as Allen, Jackson?
nbc_ffhh_jamarrchase_250327.jpg
11:46
Should Chase be No. 1 fantasy pick over Barkley?
nbc_berry_wayearly11to20_250327.jpg
09:12
Can CMC, Henry continue to be trusted in fantasy?
nbc_ffhh_stefondiggsv2_2503227.jpg
03:17
Diggs should get massive target share with Pats
nbc_ffhh_russellwilson_250327.jpg
06:16
Wilson is a fantasy ‘upgrade’ for Nabers
nbc_pft_mccarthy_250327.jpg
12:29
Why Vikings can’t just hand McCarthy QB1
nbc_pft_willcampbell_250327.jpg
52
Campbell’s arm-length measurements change
nbc_pft_40yardtime_250327.jpg
01:42
Restrepo’s 40-yard time could deter teams
nbc_pft_sportsmanship_250327.jpg
04:33
NFL: Improving sportsmanship is ‘a critical topic’
nbc_pft_nosewipe_250327.jpg
03:23
NFL moves to ban Lamb’s ‘nose wipe’ TD celebration
nbc_pft_replayassist_250327.jpg
12:20
Inside proposal for expansion of Replay Assist
nbc_pft_dynamickopermanent_250327.jpg
10:12
Dynamic Kickoff being proposed as permanent change
nbc_pft_menssah_250327.jpg
03:30
Why Adofo-Mensah could lean short-term success
nbc_pft_wilson_250327.jpg
15:56
Wilson’s leadership comments come off as desperate
nbc_pft_shedeur_250327.jpg
03:20
Giants drafting Sanders at No. 3 is fading
nbc_pft_mason_250327.jpg
04:03
Steelers could take heat if Rudolph struggles
nbc_pft_rodgers_250327.jpg
10:07
How Vikings are navigating Rodgers situation
nfl_draft.jpg
12:35
NFL draft just is hundreds of lottery tickets
nbc_golf_nflpa_250326.jpg
12:22
NFL golf highlights: NFLPA Golf Classic, Final Day
nbc_roto_russellwilsonv2_250326.jpg
01:14
Nabers has fantasy WR1 potential with Wilson

Latest Clips

nbc_smx_30board_250328.jpg
13:52
How wet weather may affect Seattle Supercross
nbc_smx_nxtbets_250328.jpg
02:57
Plessinger a value bet to make podium in Seattle
nbc_smx_smxfacts_250328.jpg
04:30
Analyzing Sexton’s chances to regain 450 lead
nbc_fspar_efimova_250327.jpg
09:26
Efimova/Mitrofanov get standing ovation after free
nbc_golf_lpgahighlights_250327.jpg
02:23
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250327.jpg
01:44
Highlights: Hero Indian Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_scottiehighlights_250327.jpg
04:23
Scheffler overcomes conditions at Houston Open
nbc_golf_nellyintv_250327.jpg
01:50
Korda happy with return to competition after break
nbc_golf_houstonopenrd1_250327.jpg
11:43
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 1
oly_fsmen_worlds_iliamalinin_250327.jpg
04:36
Malinin makes history at worlds, leads after short
nbc_golf_roryscottie_250327.jpg
06:40
Are Scheffler, McIlroy in early stages of rivalry?
nbc_golf_roryhighlights_250327.jpg
05:12
HLs: McIlroy even after Round 1 of Houston Open
oly_asmsl_timonhaugan_250327.jpg
01:17
Haugan wins slalom; Kristoffersen clinches overall
oly_aswsl_mikaelashriffin_250327.jpg
04:09
Shiffrin caps season with 101st World Cup win
nbc_cfb_ndprocomp_250327.jpg
10:02
Highlights: Notre Dame Pro Day top performances
nbc_oht_jujuinjury_250327.jpg
10:06
JuJu’s ACL injury not result of a ‘dirty play’
nbc_oht_sweet16breakdown_250327.jpg
23:51
Iriafen must step up for USC vs. K-State
nbc_roto_landenroupp_250327.jpg
01:37
Giants’ Roupp is a ‘high-upside’ fantasy stash
nbc_roto_nolanjones_250327.jpg
01:33
Guardians’ Jones belongs on fantasy radars in 2025
nbc_cfb_wattsintv_250327.jpg
01:45
How CB Watts has improved on and off the field
nbc_dps_wallyszczerbiakinterview_250327.jpg
12:12
Szczerbiak: Transfer portal ‘is better’ for NCAA
nbc_dps_dponlebron_250327.jpg
15:25
Unpacking LeBron’s ‘odd’ interview on McAfee Show
nbc_roto_calraleigh_250327.jpg
01:14
Raleigh a ‘top-eight’ fantasy C after extension
nbc_cfb_chrisashintv_250327.jpg
04:47
Ash applying NFL lessons to Notre Dame defense
nbc_cfb_rileyintv_250327.jpg
02:18
Leonard brings renewed confidence to NFL
nbc_cfb_freemanintv_250327.jpg
08:06
Freeman: ND draft prospects have ‘raised the bar’
nbc_cfb_denbrockintv_250327.jpg
07:32
Denbrock: Leonard’s best football is ahead of him
nbc_cfb_benmintv_250327.jpg
02:16
How Morrison found ‘blessings’ in his injury
nbc_dls_lebron_250327.jpg
06:37
Drama between LeBron, Stephen A. is ‘embarrassing’
nbc_cyc_roglicintv_250327.jpg
01:32
Roglic: ‘Hard days’ coming at Volta a Catalunya