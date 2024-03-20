Watch Now
QBs in the best new situations
From Russell Wilson to Kirk Cousins, Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out which QBs are best set up in their new organizations.
Up Next
NFLPA opposed to proposed hip-drop tackle penalty
NFLPA opposed to proposed hip-drop tackle penalty
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the Competition Committee’s proposal to make hip-drop tackles a 15-yard penalty as well as question why the NFLPA is resisting the concept.
Basketball starting 5 from all-time NFL players
Basketball starting 5 from all-time NFL players
In honor of the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments starting, Mike Florio and Chris Simms select their basketball starting five from all-time NFL players.
Ossenfort downplays Harrison Jr. not working out
Ossenfort downplays Harrison Jr. not working out
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Marvin Harrison Jr. earned his stellar reputation from his in-game performances and examine if working out for scouts would or wouldn’t have impacted that.
PFT Mailbag: Best, worst situations for rookie QBs
PFT Mailbag: Best, worst situations for rookie QBs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms open up the mailbag to field questions on Mike Vrabel’s hire by the Browns, which situations are most concerning for a top QB to be drafted to and more.
Competition Committee proposes a revamped kickoff
Competition Committee proposes a revamped kickoff
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive into how the proposed kickoff is “a necessary adjustment in the evolution of football,” as well as discuss how some coaches want to get rid of kickoffs entirely.
Williams believes ‘a lot can change’ before draft
Williams believes ‘a lot can change’ before draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on the likelihood of the Bears selecting Caleb Williams No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Williams looks ‘effortless’ in Pro Day
Williams looks ‘effortless’ in Pro Day
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out their biggest takeaways from Caleb Williams’ Pro Day and why his throwing mechanics stood out.
Is WR becoming devalued in the NFL draft?
Is WR becoming devalued in the NFL draft?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a deep dive into how the value of WRs has evolved and how players turning to WR instead of RB could be a factor.
Why Harrison Jr. is the draft’s No. 3 WR
Why Harrison Jr. is the draft's No. 3 WR
Ahmed Fareed and Chris Simms address the elephant in the room as Simms explains why he feels strongly about Marvin Harrison Jr. being his No. 3 wide receiver ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft following social media backlash.
Sleeper wide receivers in 2024 NFL Draft
Sleeper wide receivers in 2024 NFL Draft
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed run through some sleeper WR picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including Devontez Walker of UNC, Georgia's Ladd McConkey, Alabama's, Jermaine Burton and Florida State's Johnny Wilson.
Jimmy G ‘messed up’ on Therapeutic Use Exemption
Jimmy G ‘messed up’ on Therapeutic Use Exemption
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how Jimmy Garoppolo’s suspension affects his transition to the Rams.
Garoppolo following in Mayfield’s footsteps
Garoppolo following in Mayfield's footsteps
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Jimmy Garoppolo's deal with the Los Angeles Rams and examine his decision to resurrect his career under Sean McVay, similarly to how Baker Mayfield got his groove back with the Rams.