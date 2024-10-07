Watch Now
'Door's cracked open' for Wilson to start in PIT
PFT thinks the Steelers should seriously consider pivoting to Russell Wilson after Justin Fields' underwhelming outing leading Pittsburgh's "stagnant" offense against Dallas.
Can Burrow, Bengals recover from 1-4 start?
After a crushing overtime divisional loss to the Ravens, PFT ponders if Joe Burrow and the Bengals have enough time to save their season with a 1-4 record after Week 5.
Prescott was the ‘difference’ in Cowboys’ comeback
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the Cowboys' come-from-behind win over the Steelers, including Dak Prescott leading the charge and the state of Dallas' backfield.
Saints are a ‘tough matchup’ for Chiefs
Chris Simms gives his pick for Monday Night Football in Week 5, discussing why he's taking the New Orleans Saints to pull off an upset over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Nix, Broncos defense ‘brought it’ in win vs. LV
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss the Denver Broncos' three-game winning streak and how their ferocious defense dominated the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5.
Give Me The Headline: ‘London Broiled’
Chris Simms gives his best headlines from NFL Week 5, including the New York Jets offensive struggles against the Minnesota Vikings in London and Kyler Murray's performance against the San Francisco 49ers.
Are there enough playmakers on the Bills?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze the Buffalo Bills loss to the Houston Texans in Week 5, questioning whether Josh Allen has enough playmakers around him to compete with the top teams in the AFC.
Sound the alarm on Bengals after loss to Ravens
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed unpack the Baltimore Ravens' overtime victory over the Bengals in Week 5, and why it's time to sound the alarms on Cincinnati.
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison dive into the biggest storylines ahead of Cowboys vs. Steelers on Sunday Night Football, including Justin Fields' chance to make a statement.
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
Rodney Harrison explains why the Ravens are an "ideal" landing spot for Davante Adams, detailing how the star wide receiver would take Baltimore's offense to the "next level."
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison evaluate the ripple effects from referees missing a crucial facemask call in the Bucs’ overtime loss to the Falcons.
Cousins, Falcons have ‘something special brewing’
Fresh off Kirk Cousins' record-setting outing against the Buccaneers, PFT examines how the Falcons can carry their offensive momentum beyond Week 5.