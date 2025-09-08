Skip navigation
Jeanty, Hunter face questions after Week 1
Belichick needs to 'move on' from Pats drama
Bears begin Ben Johnson era vs. Vikings
It's a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Ryan Clark apologizes for "on and off the air" interactions with Peter Schrager
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
It's a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Ryan Clark apologizes for "on and off the air" interactions with Peter Schrager
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
49ers overcome miscues to beat Seahawks
September 8, 2025 08:35 AM
It was not always pretty, but Brock Purdy and the 49ers managed a Week 1 victory in Seattle.
04:28
Jeanty, Hunter face questions after Week 1
04:15
Herbert made ‘the biggest statement’ of Week 1
02:25
Cowboys can be ‘a pain in the butt’ in the NFC
04:35
Belichick needs to ‘move on’ from Pats drama
01:42
Bears begin Ben Johnson era vs. Vikings
06:56
Rodgers takes satisfaction from beating Jets
02:59
Dolphins’ dysfunction prevalent vs. Colts
10:53
Parsons, LaFleur shine as Packers pound Lions
01:30
Bengals ‘had to sweat’ in narrow win over Browns
03:30
Why the 2025 Titans could be like the 2023 Texans
03:24
How long will Giants start Wilson over Dart?
04:50
Simms: The Bills prove they are ‘remarkable’
04:23
Buccaneers score ‘total team win’ over Falcons
08:16
Rodgers ‘let it fly’ in Steelers win over Jets
07:12
How Ravens-Bills could carry over later in season
05:52
Texans miss statement opportunity vs. Rams
13:04
Should Ravens have let Lamar decide Bills game?
11:29
Ravens come up short in big moment again
02:47
Can Vikings cornerbacks stop Bears offense on MNF?
04:57
Giants once again don’t score touchdown in Week 1
01:44
Week 1 top quotes: ‘Our kicker is a serial killer’
18:01
Give Me the Headlines: ‘Escape from New York’
01:48
Dolphins’ lack of identity evident in blowout loss
02:26
Harrison: Alexander ‘looked bad’ in loss to Bills
02:54
Ravens were ‘not ready’ to close out Bills on SNF
03:49
Cook: ‘I don’t even know what to say’ after win
49
Highlights: Bills pull off unthinkable comeback
01:32
Allen to fans who left: Have some faith next time
06:27
Purdy, Pearsall, 49ers get ‘big win’ over Seahawks
04:41
Parsons and Packers steamroll Lions in Week 1
04:57
Parsons impacts game like all-time greats
02:47
Highlights: Sparks inch closer to playoff berth
06:25
Speed Round: Instant reactions to Week 1
04:39
Rodgers impresses in return to MetLife Stadium
04:12
DeChambeau’s Walker Cup presence was ‘cool to see’
16
Jackson gets pushed by a fan and pushes back
02:36
FNIA FaceTime: Mayfield unpacks game-winning drive
16:12
Highlights: 2025 Walker Cup, Day 2 closing singles
53
Hopkins secures unbelievable one-handed TD catch
07:52
Smith: ‘Couldn’t ask for better’ Walker Cup team
53
Stanley trucks Benford to make way for Flowers TD
56
Parsons’ impact felt beyond the numbers in Week 1
47
NBA Tip-Off October 21 on NBC and Peacock
56
Henry rumbles for 30-yard TD to give Ravens lead
46
Allen zips pass to Kincaid for first Bills TD
29
Boswell ‘didn’t even watch’ game-winning FG
22:30
NASCAR Cup drivers recap WWT Raceway playoff race
59
Lewis: Ravens can ‘just unleash’ defense in 2025
35
Jones carries experience with Vikings to Colts
01:01
Best Cup driver audio, WWT Raceway playoff race
03:55
Hamlin proud of team for ‘swinging for the fences’
14:14
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at WWT Raceway
01:11
Risers, fallers in playoffs leaving WWT Raceway
01:11
Elliott showed ‘good offense’ at WWT Raceway
03:20
Logano extends top-five streak in St. Louis
01:57
Larson: ‘I messed up’ spinning Blaney
01:15
Blaney on Larson contact: ‘One I have to remember’
01:24
Briscoe rebounds at WWT Raceway after pit issues
01:34
Hamlin: ‘Get on the bandwagon, or get run over’
54
Burrow: Bengals ‘found a way to win’ vs. Browns
