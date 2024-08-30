Watch Now
49ers, Aiyuk agree to four-year, $120M extension
With Brandon Aiyuk returning to the 49ers on a new contract, Mike Florio reflects on the “weird disconnect” between San Francisco and the star WR throughout negotiations.
49ers in ‘mega trouble’ if Williams misses games
Trent Williams looms as the next domino to fall for the 49ers after extending Brandon Aiyuk, with PFT emphasizing why the veteran lineman’s holdout has been an “underplayed” story.
Fields will have ‘a package of plays’
While Mike Tomlin is “completely comfortable” with Russell Wilson’s mobility, Mike Florio and Charean Williams map out what type of plays will best suit Justin Fields.
What Lamb situation indicates about Jones
Mike Florio and Charean Williams explain why the CeeDee Lamb deal should’ve been done a long time ago and why it could indicate Jerry Jones “is cheap” and likes keeping the attention on the Cowboys.
Could Dak have gotten deal done if he held out?
Jerry Jones acknowledged CeeDee Lamb wasn’t here, Dak Prescott is, which leads Charean Williams and Mike Florio to note the difference between holding out and holding in.
How Brady’s LV ownership would affect his access
According to a report, if Brady’s purchase of a portion of the Raiders is approved, severe restrictions on his access to all NFL teams will be activated. Mike Florio breaks it all down.
Rookies who will make us say ‘wow’ in Week 1
From Jayden Daniels to Caleb Williams, Mike Florio and Charean Williams reveal which rookies they have a high bar for come Week 1.
What Aiyuk, Williams situations have taught us
John Lynch acknowledged “at some point, you gotta play,” which leads Mike Florio and Charean Williams to map out where Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams stand with the 49ers.
OBJ joins Dolphins’ long list of injured WRs
Mike Florio and Charean Williams discuss how the Dolphins knew Odell Beckham Jr. might not be able to play Week 1 when they signed him and how they already have a number of injured WRs.
Yearbook-style NFC East superlatives for 2024
Mike Florio and Charean Williams identify the “Best Newcomer,” “Best Bromance,” “Drama King” and “Most Likely to Succeed” in 2024.
Chase’s ‘day-by-day situation’ is dysfunctional
Mike Florio and Charean Williams spell out why the Ja’Marr Chase situation has the potential to get even more messy for another week.
Wilson ‘doesn’t have to be a hero’ for Steelers
Mike Florio and Charean Williams outline what the Steelers need out of Russell Wilson as the starter entering Week 1 and why ultimately, he and Justin Fields are better QB options than last year.