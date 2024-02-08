 Skip navigation
Shanahan wishes practice field was better

February 8, 2024 02:08 PM
Kyle Shanahan wishes the practice field at UNLV was better, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to spell out why it’s a problem that the two best teams in the league can’t properly prepare for the Super Bowl.
