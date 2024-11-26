 Skip navigation
Smith-Njigba, Smith have propelled the Seahawks
Falcons should feel thankful for Cousins
Glenn, Spielman are giving Lions momentum

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Smith-Njigba, Smith have propelled the Seahawks
Falcons should feel thankful for Cousins
Glenn, Spielman are giving Lions momentum

Other PFT Content

NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Smith-Njigba, Smith have propelled the Seahawks

November 26, 2024 09:55 AM
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty outline how Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Geno Smith have been playing phenomenally and have uplifted the Seahawks this year.
Falcons should feel thankful for Cousins
Glenn, Spielman are giving Lions momentum
RB demand may outweigh supply and shift the market
Johnston’s dropped ball changed everything for LAC
Barkley vs. Henry will be a smash mouth showdown
Jets announce search firm to find next GM, HC
McCourty: Everything looks like PI in slow-motion
Daboll addresses Nabers’ postgame comments
John Harbaugh believes brother is the ‘best’ coach
How Ravens used analytics vs. Chargers
Refs let Sirianni tinker with penalty decision
Chiefs, Broncos pace AFC West with Week 12 wins
