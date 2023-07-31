 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cook Out 400
Winners, losers (team version) at Richmond
NFL: JAN 15 AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Ravens at Bengals
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: J.K. Dobbins
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400
NASCAR teams set for two-day test at Richmond Raceway

Top Clips

nbc_pft_taylortradev2_230731.jpg
How Irsay’s remarks affected Taylor wanting trade
nbc_pft_taylorsolutions_230731.jpg
Examining Colts’ options for Taylor situation
nbc_nas_creditone_230730.jpg
Fords have strong Cup showing at Richmond

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cook Out 400
Winners, losers (team version) at Richmond
NFL: JAN 15 AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Ravens at Bengals
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: J.K. Dobbins
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400
NASCAR teams set for two-day test at Richmond Raceway

Top Clips

nbc_pft_taylortradev2_230731.jpg
How Irsay’s remarks affected Taylor wanting trade
nbc_pft_taylorsolutions_230731.jpg
Examining Colts’ options for Taylor situation
nbc_nas_creditone_230730.jpg
Fords have strong Cup showing at Richmond

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Taylor denies having back issues

July 31, 2023 08:03 AM
The Colts reportedly are considering placing Jonathan Taylor on the non-football injury list, but the RB denied having back pain. Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine what’s really going on.
Up Next
nbc_pft_taylortradev2_230731.jpg
11:01
How Irsay’s remarks affected Taylor wanting trade
Now Playing
nbc_pft_taylorsolutions_230731.jpg
18:45
Examining Colts’ options for Taylor situation
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pkobservationsv2_230728.jpg
16:25
King shares pulse on Jets camp amid Payton remarks
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ridleyreputation_230728.jpg
1:30
Ridley has opportunity to earn reputation back
Now Playing
nbc_pft_barkley_230728.jpg
4:26
Inside Barkley’s negotiation with the Giants
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kittleonsbwindow_230728.jpg
2:59
Kittle believes 49ers’ SB window could be closing
Now Playing
nbc_pft_biggestyear_230728.jpg
11:54
PFT Draft: Players facing biggest year of career
Now Playing
nbc_pft_claypoolexpectations_230728.jpg
2:13
Can Claypool meet high expectations for 2023?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_commentspayton_230728.jpg
6:20
What was Payton’s intent behind Hackett criticism?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_paytonjets_230728.jpg
10:15
Payton criticizes Jets for offseason, Hard Knocks
Now Playing
nbc_pft_paytonrussell_230728.jpg
10:20
Payton defends Wilson and blames Hackett, Paton
Now Playing
nbc_pft_payton_230728.jpg
8:30
Payton: Hackett did ‘one of worst’ jobs in history
Now Playing