Titans' Callahan is 'excited' to work with Levis

February 27, 2024 10:31 AM
Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss his offensive scheme, outline what he likes from Will Levis and elaborate on Derrick Henry's future with the team.
