Three INTs vs. Raiders show Love ‘has regressed’

October 10, 2023 08:52 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect how Jordan Love has taken notable steps backwards the last few weeks, after the Raiders outplayed the Packers in Week 5.
