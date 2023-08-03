Watch Now
Turnover on downs now subject to automatic review
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why they’re in support of anything improves the accuracy of the calls and dive into what plays should garner automatic replay review at the NFL level.
PFT Draft: Backup QBs to watch in preseason
From Sam Darnold to Zach Wilson, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which backup QBs they'll be watching the closest throughout the preseason.
Mayfield vs. Trask QB competition in TB ‘tightens’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Buccaneers OC Dave Canales’ read on the battle between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask and discuss why it’s the only “true” QB competition right now.
Brady becomes minority owner of Birmingham City
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why Tom Brady’s latest investment with Birmingham City is just another reason why all signs are pointing to the fact he’s moving on from the NFL.
Is Dobbins being realistic about pay expectations?
John Harbaugh acknowledged there is a point in time when J.K. Dobbins not practicing “does become a concern,” which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect if Dobbins has enough ground to stand on.
Could Guardian Caps be used during NFL games?
Given the effectiveness of Guardian Caps on helmets during practices, Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine if the NFL would consider using these in games for the protection of the players.
Evaluating if Reddick is underpaid for his value
Haason Reddick said he’s focused on being the best version of himself, rather than his compensation, and Mike Florio and Chris Simms lay out why another season of high production could make his case for him.
Could XFL model be alternative to NFL kickoff?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the XFL model for kickoff and assess if this could ever be a realistic option in the NFL, given the league is considering it among other alternatives.
Stefanski ‘curious’ how new kickoff rule will work
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out how they think special teams coordinators will adapt to the new kickoff rule this season and what “unintended consequences” could look like.
Becton treating HOF Game like regular season
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore why Mekhi Becton can’t afford to be picky about his position and why he needs to show his true value during the Hall of Fame Game.
What to look for from Watson on HOF Game sidelines
Although Deshaun Watson won’t play in the Hall of Fame Game, Mike Florio spell out why they’ll be looking to see his physique, how the ball is coming out of his hands and how he interacts with players.
Third QB rule will be vital for teams like Browns
The Browns will play both Kellen Mond and Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the Hall of Fame Game, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to examine the significance of the third-QB rule this season.