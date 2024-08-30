What's next for Samuel, Chase after Aiyuk's deal?

Watch Now
Mike Florio and Charean Williams break down contract outlooks for 49ers' Deebo Samuel and Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase after Brandon Aiyuk secured a four-year, $120M extension.
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
With Dak Prescott expressing uncertainty about his contract negotiations with the Cowboys, PFT explains why Jerry Jones doesn't seem overly concerned with securing his franchise QB beyond 2024.
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans
Mike Florio and Charean Williams make their picks for “Most Likely to Succeed” offensively and defensively, “Dynamic Duo,” and more for the AFC South in 2024.
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract
Mike Florio and Charean Williams discuss why the Cleveland Browns chose to restructure Deshaun Watson's contract with Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season looming.
PFT Draft: Best Heisman winners currently in NFL
From Lamar Jackson to Kyler Murray and many more, Mike Florio and Charean Williams make their picks for the best Heisman Trophy winners currently in the NFL.
Brissett’s run as Pats’ starting QB could be short
With Jerod Mayo opting for Jacoby Brissett as New England's starting quarterback, PFT assesses how long the veteran can hold off rookie Drake Maye.
Jackson taking ‘ownership’ in a new way for Ravens
Mike Florio and Charean Williams dissect Ravens GM Eric DeCosta's comments about a new side of Lamar Jackson, where he's shown "urgency" ahead of a pivotal season.
Chiefs’ Rice avoids Commissioner’s Exempt List
With Chiefs' wide receiver Rashee Rice likely avoiding the Commisioner’s Exempt List to start the year, Mike Florio and Charean Williams don’t expect a suspension any time soon.
Veach on Toney trade: ‘I’d do it all over again’
PFT reacts to comments made by Kansas City Chiefs' general manager Brett Veach about his 2022 acquisition of Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants.
Giants an ‘ideal’ fit for Dak if he leaves Cowboys
Mike Florio and Charean Williams explain why the Giants and Saints would be top landing spots for Cowboys QB Dak Prescott if he leaves Dallas after the 2024 season.
Hunter in line for unique NFL deal as two-way star
Fresh off Colorado's tight win over North Dakota State, PFT examines Travis Hunter's NFL outlook as a two-way superstar, exploring what his contract could look like and how teams will look to deploy him.
49ers in ‘mega trouble’ if Williams misses games
Trent Williams looms as the next domino to fall for the 49ers after extending Brandon Aiyuk, with PFT emphasizing why the veteran lineman’s holdout has been an “underplayed” story.