nbc_pft_ramsqb_241112.jpg
Rams should be in search of franchise QB
nbc_pft_hillinjuryreport_241112.jpg
Why NFL injury report needs to be transparent
nbc_pft_week10superlativesv2_241111.jpg
Week 10 superlatives: Steelers, Eagles impress

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Why NFL injury report needs to be transparent

November 12, 2024 08:08 AM
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty explain why it’s so important for teams to be honest about which players are injured and how it has implications on the betting market and the integrity of the game.
nbc_pft_ramsqb_241112.jpg
9:48
Rams should be in search of franchise QB
nbc_pft_week10superlativesv2_241111.jpg
19:01
Week 10 superlatives: Steelers, Eagles impress
nbc_pft_sundaystatements_241111.jpg
3:03
PFT Draft: Biggest statements in Week 10
nbc_pft_giants_241111.jpg
1:26
Jones’ time as Giants’ starting QB nearing an end
nbc_pft_coltsbillsjagsviks_241111.jpg
6:33
Flacco, Darnold among Week 10 disappointments
nbc_pft_chiefsbroncos_241111.jpg
21:39
Chiefs are ‘inevitable’ after improving to 9-0
nbc_pft_cardsjets_241111.jpg
10:18
Jets’ season is ‘over’ after blowout Week 10 loss
deebo.jpg
8:00
Analyzing Samuel’s dispute with Pepper, Moody
lion_mpx.jpg
8:31
Lions growing stronger as Smith’s debut looms
nbc_pft_texansangle_241111.jpg
8:19
Opponents have ‘cracked the code’ against Texans
nbc_pft_lionsangle_241111.jpg
7:15
Bates symbolizes Lions’ resiliency in comeback win
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241110.jpg
1:56
Rams have ‘young, talented disrupters’ up front
