Why Sanders doesn’t want to coach in the NFL
Mike Florio and Charean Williams discuss what Deion Sanders has been able to do at the University of Colorado Boulder and discuss if they could ever see him at the NFL level, as well as in a bigger NCAA conference.
PFT Draft: 0-2 teams we have the most faith in
From the Chargers to the Broncos, Mike Florio and Charean Williams reveal which 0-2 teams they're not counting out heading into Week 3.
Browns’ odds for 2023 plummet after Chubb injury
Mike Florio and Charean Williams take a look at how the odds, provided by Draft Kings, have shifted for the Browns to win the Super Bowl, win the AFC, win the AFC North and make playoffs after Nick Chubb’s injury.
PFT Power Rankings: Cowboys land on top in Week 3
Mike Florio defends his power rankings to Charean Williams, explaining why the Cowboys earned the top slot, how the Bengals slide from No. 12 to No. 21, why the Giants are higher than the Commanders and more.
Tomlin responds to fans calling for firing Canada
Mike Florio and Charean Williams explore exactly where the Steelers’ offense is struggling under OC Matt Canada and question if there’s any hesitation to fully embrace George Pickens.
McCarthy’s play calling elevates Cowboys offense
Charean Williams explains that Mike McCarthy is an early contender for Coach of the Year due to his offensive play calling and how both "on-field luck" and "injury luck" make the Cowboys Super Bowl favorites.
Was Watson held to different standards as a QB?
Mike Florio and Charean Williams dissect Deshaun Watson’s flagrant penalties from Monday night against the Steelers and question why the QB was not ejected from the game.
Daboll won’t rule out Barkley for TNF vs. 49ers
Mike Florio and Charean Williams examine if Brian Daboll’s update on Saquon Barkley is solely out of gamesmanship to keep the 49ers guessing, or if there’s truly a chance the RB will play on TNF.
Assessing if Watson is able to return to form
Mike Florio and Charean Williams take a deep dive on Deshaun Watson to compare how he looks now with how he performed back in 2019 and evaluate how long the QB realistically can afford to play like this.
Hunt’s visit with the Browns included tryout
Kevin Stefanski acknowledged Nick Chubb can’t be replaced with just one person, which leads Mike Florio and Charean Williams to unpack the possibilities of Kareem Hunt and Cam Akers.
Watson clearly looks ‘out of sync’ with the Browns
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why Deshaun Watson just isn’t the same QB he used to be with the Texans, from his throwing mechanics to his lack of composure.
Did Browns deserve flag on final play v. Steelers?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if Joey Porter Jr. got away with holding Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones.