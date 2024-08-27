 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_playerspodcast_240827.jpg
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
nbc_pft_secondariesdraft_240827.jpg
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024
nbc_pft_afceastpredictions_240827.jpg
Yearbook-style 2024 AFC East predictions

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_playerspodcast_240827.jpg
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
nbc_pft_secondariesdraft_240827.jpg
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024
nbc_pft_afceastpredictions_240827.jpg
Yearbook-style 2024 AFC East predictions

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Florio: Cowboys will embrace drama of Parsons, Dak

August 27, 2024 08:40 AM
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty weigh in on if the Cowboys will look to get any deals done after CeeDee Lamb and whether they’d prioritize Micah Parsons or Dak Prescott.
Up Next
nbc_pft_playerspodcast_240827.jpg
4:33
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
Now Playing
nbc_pft_secondariesdraft_240827.jpg
7:08
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024
Now Playing
nbc_pft_afceastpredictions_240827.jpg
16:59
Yearbook-style 2024 AFC East predictions
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chaseaiuyuk_240827.jpg
5:23
How Lamb’s deal impacts Chase, Aiyuk
Now Playing
nbc_pft_contractstrategy_240827.jpg
12:53
Analyzing structure, strategy of player contracts
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mayomaye_240827.jpg
13:20
Mayo believes Maye has ‘outplayed’ Brissett
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mikemcarthy_240827.jpg
9:19
McCarthy downplays Lamb’s missed training reps
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ceedeelambtimeline_240827.jpg
10:40
McCourty sheds light on player side of Lamb deal
Now Playing
nbc_pft_number1draftpicks_v2_240826.jpg
18:25
2024 expectations for current, former No. 1 picks
Now Playing
nbc_simms_steelers_240826.jpg
4:22
Steelers have ‘a lot of questions’ entering 2024
Now Playing
nbc_simms_sfoutlook_240826.jpg
3:26
Where 49ers stand after 2024 NFL preseason
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bears_240826.jpg
5:48
Bears ‘have pieces’ to replicate Texans formula
Now Playing