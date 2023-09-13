Watch Now
Sanchez: Jets have enough to compete sans Rodgers
Mark Sanchez joins Dan Patrick to discuss whether he's contacted the Jets after Aaron Rodgers' injury, the team's chances to compete under Zach Wilson, Josh Allen's spin on the infamous butt fumble and more.
What to know about Trotter’s lawsuit against NFL
Mike Florio breaks down Jim Trotter's lawsuit against the NFL over his firing from NFL Network, including what makes the situation unique and what to expect from the legal process moving forward.
How McDaniel leveraged Miami’s strengths vs. LAC
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss how the diversion created by the pre and post-snap motion and shifts gave the Miami Dolphins offense an upper hand vs. the Los Angeles Chargers defense in Week 1.
How does Love impact Green Bay’s offense?
Chris Simms unpacks how Jordan Love has changed the Green Bay Packers offense, including their willingness to attack more down the field and rely heavily on the run game in AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones.
Do Eagles have a weakness vs. the blitz?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss how the New England Patriots defense exposed a weakness for Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles against the blitz in Week 1.
Will White, Williams bounce back in Week 2?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. evaluate which slow-starting running backs you should believe in and which ones you should be concerned about. They also look at Dalton Schultz’s stock.
Is it time to close out on London, Kirk?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. look at some wide receivers who started the season in concerning fantasy fashion and debate if it’s already time to move on.
Berry buying the dip on Burrow, Allen and Hurts
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss why it's not time to panic after slow starts from MVP candidates such as Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and Jalen Hurts.
Berry likes Aiyuk atop 49ers receiver room
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. use the Bartender Special to evaluate some same-team positional battles, including Brandon Aiyuk vs. Deebo Samuel and Bijan Robinson vs. Tyler Allgeier.
How to handle Gainwell, Johnson injuries
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. break down the key player injuries ahead of Week 2 and how fantasy owners should go about the situations for Kenneth Gainwell, Diontae Johnson and more.
Top impact players in Dolphins vs. Patriots
Pro Football Focus previews the Sunday Night Football AFC East showdown between the Dolphins and Patriots, where Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill will face off against Matthew Judon and Christian Gonzalez.
PFT Draft: Teams to buy the hype
From the Dolphins to the Jaguars, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons select which teams they believe deserve the hype so far this season.