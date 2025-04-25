 Skip navigation
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Noelvi Marte, Will Vest & Jo Adell
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Noelvi Marte, Will Vest & Jo Adell
Jack Flaherty Detroit Tigers
Fantasy baseball two-start pitchers: Jack Flaherty fronts the list of terrific options for week of April 28th
San Diego Padres v Houston Astros
Astros at Royals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 25

nbc_roto_loveland_250425.jpg
Loveland a ‘fringe TE1' candidate with Bears
Perry: Day 2 of draft has Week 1 starters
Perry: Day 2 of draft has Week 1 starters
nbc_cfb_willjohnson_250425.jpg
CB Johnson has big upside despite injury concerns

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Signs point to Hunter being a WR with Jaguars

April 25, 2025 11:49 AM
Kyle Dvorchak discusses Travis Hunter getting drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and why it's a perfect fantasy football landing spot for the Heisman Trophy winner.

