MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 - Practice
Ryan Blaney takes back top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Phoenix
Aaron Judge
Yankees star Aaron Judge expects to be ready for opening day after MRI of abdomen
Darryl Strawberry
Darryl Strawberry resting comfortably after heart attack, according to New York Mets

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_speedround_240312.jpg
Speed Round: Free Agency Day 1 best, worst moves
nbc_fnia_rbsdominating_240312.jpg
Running backs dominate NFL Free Agency Day 1
nbc_fnia_eaglesdiscussion_240312.jpg
Eagles on ‘next level’ after adding Barkley, Huff

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

FNIA Storytime: Free agency and recruiting tales

March 12, 2024 10:55 AM
Chris Simms and Devin McCourty share recruiting and free agency stories, including how Simms landed at Texas and McCourty's experience in NFL free agency in 2015 with the Patriots.
nbc_fnia_speedround_240312.jpg
11:11
Speed Round: Free Agency Day 1 best, worst moves
nbc_fnia_rbsdominating_240312.jpg
3:51
Running backs dominate NFL Free Agency Day 1
nbc_fnia_eaglesdiscussion_240312.jpg
5:53
Eagles on ‘next level’ after adding Barkley, Huff
nbc_fnia_qbcarousel_240312.jpg
16:06
NFL QB carousel: Cousins, Wilson, Mayfield
nbc_fnia_camheywardfeaturev2_240210.jpg
3:13
How Heyward honors his father’s legacy
nbc_snf_goffragnowintv_240121.jpg
1:59
Lions ‘aren’t done yet’ with Goff at the helm
nbc_snf_dethutchinsonbarnesint_240121.jpg
1:56
Hutchinson after win: ‘This city deserves it’
nbc_fnia_benjohnsonflorio_240121.jpg
0:45
Florio: Johnson a ‘favorite’ for Commanders HC job
nbc_fnia_mayfieldintv_240120.jpg
6:28
Mayfield finds comfort being himself with Bucs
nbc_fnia_lionsfeature_240119.jpg
2:20
Lions willing to do ‘whatever it takes’ vs. Bucs
nbc_fnia_hutchinsonintv_240119.jpg
11:56
Hutchinson: Surreal to win with hometown Lions
nbc_snf_detintv_240114.jpg
2:27
Goff: ‘It’s just the beginning’ after win vs. Rams
