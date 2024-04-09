 Skip navigation
Top News

Masters Tournament - Previews
Masters Tournament: Tee times, groupings for Rounds 1 and 2
The Masters - Preview Day Two
It’s not Tiger Woods’ back that Fred Couples is most worried about at this Masters
SX 2024 Rd 10 Indianapolis Jeremy Martin leads three riders.JPG
Jeremy Martin out for remainder of Supercross season with lingering concussion-like symptoms
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_couples_240409.jpg
Couples: Woods is ‘here to win’ at Augusta
nbc_fnia_wrgroups_240409.jpg
Speed Round: Best current NFL WR groups
nbc_golf_tigerwoodspress_240409.jpg
Tiger’s Masters goal: ‘I think I can get one more’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Could Dolphins, McDaniel take chance on Penix Jr.?

April 9, 2024 12:09 PM
Devin and Jason McCourty discuss the possibility of the Miami Dolphins selecting Michael Penix Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft. The duo then look at potential draft scenarios for the New York Giants with the No. 6 pick.
nbc_fnia_wrgroups_240409.jpg
7:35
Speed Round: Best current NFL WR groups
nbc_fnia_newcoaches_240409.jpg
8:09
How hard is it for players to adjust to new HCs?
nbc_fnia_stefondiggs_240409.jpg
17:10
Diggs trade is a swing for the fences by Texans
nbc_fnia_patsoffseason_240409.jpg
6:42
Patriots back to ‘building through the draft’
nbc_fnia_newrules_240405.jpg
5:44
NFL made ‘smart’ decisions with kickoff, hip-drop
nbc_fnia_offseasonmoves_240405.jpg
10:08
Henry is the Ravens’ ‘missing piece’
nbc_fnia_diggstrade_240405.jpg
3:50
Diggs trade is a ‘huge win’ for Texans
nbc_fnia_wintotals_240405.jpg
23:36
Will Texans, Jets match high expectations?
nbc_fnia_leaguebystorm_240402.jpg
3:22
Dungy: Coaching against Sanders was ‘my nightmare’
nbc_fnia_draftmemories_240402.jpg
6:38
McCourty, Dungy share favorite NFL draft memories
nbc_fnia_coachdraft_240402.jpg
8:50
Five coaches who could win one game right now
nbc_fnia_jetsoffsznmoves_240204.jpg
4:40
Where Jets stand in AFC East after offseason moves
