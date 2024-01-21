 Skip navigation
Top News

Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Day Four
No repeat of last week as McIlroy repeats in Dubai
Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai - Final Round
Steven Alker wins PGA Tour Champions season opener at Mitsubishi Electric Championship
Novak Djokovic Australian Open
2024 Australian Open Men’s Singles Draw

Top Clips

nbc_pl_ornsteintrippier_240121.jpg
Report: Bayern Munich attempting to sign Trippier
nbc_pl_ornsteinberrada_240124.jpg
Berrada appointment an ‘elite move’ by Man United
nbc_pl_manuberrada_240121.jpg
Why Berrada can turn Manchester United around

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Mayfield finds comfort being himself with Bucs

January 20, 2024 11:50 PM
Baker Mayfield sits down with Rodney Harrison to talk about finding his comfort zone with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and when he earned the trust of the team.
nbc_fnia_lionsfeature_240119.jpg
2:20
Lions willing to do ‘whatever it takes’ vs. Bucs
nbc_fnia_hutchinsonintv_240119.jpg
11:56
Hutchinson: Surreal to win with hometown Lions
nbc_snf_detintv_240114.jpg
2:27
Goff: ‘It’s just the beginning’ after win vs. Rams
nbc_fnia_applebees_speedround_240114.jpg
7:25
Speed Round: Coaching matches in 2024
nbc_fnia_appsfull_240114.jpg
33:24
Wild Card Weekend analysis: HOU, KC, GB advance
nbc_fnia_applebees_tbvsphi_240114.jpg
1:56
Can Eagles get ‘juice back’ against Buccaneers?
nbc_fnia_applebees_bufvspit_240114.jpg
1:46
Bills must show ‘championship mentality’ vs. PIT
nbc_fnia_applebees_houvscle_240114.jpg
2:35
Texans are now ‘Texas’ team’ after Wild Card win
nbc_fnia_applebees_kcvsmia_240114.jpg
8:33
Tagovailoa will ‘continue to grow’ with Dolphins
nbc_fnia_applebees_dalvsgb_240114.jpg
10:22
Packers ‘storm’ into Dallas to end Cowboys season
nbc_fnia_floriomccarthy_240114.jpg
0:32
What Cowboys’ loss means for McCarthy, Belichick
nbc_fnia_pk_hollandfeat_240113_final.jpg
5:43
Holland an inspiration amid cancer battle
