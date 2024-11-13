Watch Now
Missed calls 'shouldn't happen' with replay assist
Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth analyze the continued issue with officiating in the NFL, discussing why these missed calls shouldn't be happening anymore with replay assist in place.
Up Next
What to expect in Week 11’s biggest matchups
What to expect in Week 11's biggest matchups
Jac Collinsworth and Tony Dungy discuss some of the biggest Week 11 matchups around the NFL, including Steelers-Ravens, Chiefs-Bills and Bengals-Chargers.
Wilson brings a new energy to Steelers offense
Wilson brings a new energy to Steelers offense
Jac Collinsworth and Tony Dungy unpack Mike Tomlin's decision to ride with Russell Wilson at QB, and the positive impact Wilson has had on the offense as a whole.
Broncos, Commanders fail to execute in crunch time
Broncos, Commanders fail to execute in crunch time
Jac Collinsworth and Tony Dungy analyze poor situational football from Week 10, including the Broncos' blocked FG vs. the Chiefs and the Commanders jumping offside against the Steelers.
Colts must stay present amid recent QB changes
Colts must stay present amid recent QB changes
Jac Collinsworth and Tony Dungy dissect the Colts' decision to go back to Anthony Richardson at QB but feel it's in Indianapolis' best interest to stay present as opposed to naming a rest-of-season starter.
Did Stroud seem to doubt himself in second half?
Did Stroud seem to doubt himself in second half?
Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison react to C.J. Stroud's interceptions against the Lions on Sunday Night Football, where Houston's signal-caller may have started to doubt himself in the second half.
Branch: Campbell makes us want to run through wall
Branch: Campbell makes us want to run through wall
Brian Branch joins Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth to discuss what makes Dan Campbell the best coach he's ever had, unpack how the Lions were able to turn the game around in the second half and more.
Smith shares how his advice turned Lions’ D around
Smith shares how his advice turned Lions' D around
Za'Darius Smith joins Peacock Sunday Night Football Final after the Lions' win over the Houston Texans, sharing the words of wisdom he gave the Detroit defense and his excitement for joining the team after his trade.
Speed Round: How to fix the Chicago Bears
Speed Round: How to fix the Chicago Bears
The FNIA crew rip through a speed round to analyze how to fix a handful of franchises in the NFL, including the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets.
Wilson leads Steelers to win, control of AFC North
Wilson leads Steelers to win, control of AFC North
FNIA breaks down the Pittsburgh Steelers' second-half comeback in their road victory against the Washington Commanders and how head coach Mike Tomlin has the team playing at a high level with Russell Wilson under center.
49ers ‘get band back together’ in victory vs. Bucs
49ers 'get band back together' in victory vs. Bucs
The Football Night in America crew react to the San Francisco 49ers' 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, evaluating the importance of having Christian McCaffrey back in the lineup.
Chiefs ‘battle through adversity’ to stay unbeaten
Chiefs 'battle through adversity' to stay unbeaten
The FNIA crew analyze the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Denver Broncos that ended in a walk-off blocked field goal, discussing how the defending Super Bowl champions keep finding new ways to win each week.