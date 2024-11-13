Missed calls 'shouldn't happen' with replay assist

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: UCLA at Nebraska
Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. USC Trojans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
Chloe Kitts
Chloe Kitts available for No. 1 South Carolina after sitting out a game due to academic suspension
NCAA Football: Washington at Penn State
UCLA Bruins vs. Washington Huskies prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tourismirelandgalwayep8_241113.jpg
Explore the best golf courses in Galway, Ireland
nbc_dls_crawfordint_241113.jpg
Crawford: Klay’s GS return a remnant of ‘old NBA’
nbc_pl_salaheverytouchvavl_241113.jpg
Every touch: Salah leads Liverpool past Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: UCLA at Nebraska
Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. USC Trojans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
Chloe Kitts
Chloe Kitts available for No. 1 South Carolina after sitting out a game due to academic suspension
NCAA Football: Washington at Penn State
UCLA Bruins vs. Washington Huskies prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tourismirelandgalwayep8_241113.jpg
Explore the best golf courses in Galway, Ireland
nbc_dls_crawfordint_241113.jpg
Crawford: Klay’s GS return a remnant of ‘old NBA’
nbc_pl_salaheverytouchvavl_241113.jpg
Every touch: Salah leads Liverpool past Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Missed calls 'shouldn't happen' with replay assist

November 13, 2024 02:30 PM
Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth analyze the continued issue with officiating in the NFL, discussing why these missed calls shouldn't be happening anymore with replay assist in place.
Up Next
nbc_fnia_week11preview_241113.jpg
13:19
What to expect in Week 11’s biggest matchups
Now Playing
Russell_Wilson.png
5:05
Wilson brings a new energy to Steelers offense
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_poorsituational_241113.jpg
4:54
Broncos, Commanders fail to execute in crunch time
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_coltsbacktorichardson_241113.jpg
1:53
Colts must stay present amid recent QB changes
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_discussionwhatsnextv2_241111.jpg
1:48
Did Stroud seem to doubt himself in second half?
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_branchint_241110.jpg
6:15
Branch: Campbell makes us want to run through wall
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_zadariusintv_241111.jpg
2:32
Smith shares how his advice turned Lions’ D around
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_speedround_241110.jpg
9:38
Speed Round: How to fix the Chicago Bears
Now Playing
russcelebration.jpg
6:17
Wilson leads Steelers to win, control of AFC North
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_ninersbuccs_241110.jpg
3:01
49ers ‘get band back together’ in victory vs. Bucs
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_denverkc_241110.jpg
4:41
Chiefs ‘battle through adversity’ to stay unbeaten
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriorizzi_241110.jpg
1:36
Inside Rizzi’s first week as Interim Head Coach
Now Playing