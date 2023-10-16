 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
Crew chief laments “terrible decision” in keeping Martin Truex Jr. out
Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
T. Kim makes history by defending Shriners title
Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
Shriners purse: Prize money payout and FedExCup points

Top Clips

nbc_snf_giantsbeforefirsthalf_231015.jpg
Giants’ clock management costs them points
nbc_snf_giantsinterceptionv2_231015.jpg
Okereke’s quick hands tip ball to Mcfadden for INT
nbc_golf_gc_tomkimpresserv2_231015.jpg
Kim: Shriners Children’s Open win ‘for the team’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
Crew chief laments “terrible decision” in keeping Martin Truex Jr. out
Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
T. Kim makes history by defending Shriners title
Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
Shriners purse: Prize money payout and FedExCup points

Top Clips

nbc_snf_giantsbeforefirsthalf_231015.jpg
Giants’ clock management costs them points
nbc_snf_giantsinterceptionv2_231015.jpg
Okereke’s quick hands tip ball to Mcfadden for INT
nbc_golf_gc_tomkimpresserv2_231015.jpg
Kim: Shriners Children’s Open win ‘for the team’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Update on five QBs injured in Week 6 slate

October 15, 2023 10:14 PM
Mike Florio details the latest on Jimmy Garoppolo, Justin Fields, Baker Mayfield, Trevor Lawrence and Ryan Tannehill, who were all injured in Week 6.
Up Next
nbc_fnia_florio_clevssf_231015.jpg
0:42
Schwartz helps engineer Browns win against 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriotlawhit_231015.jpg
0:32
Lawrence sustains ‘bruise in the knee’ in Week 6
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriojimmyghit_231015.jpg
0:14
Jimmy G taken to hospital with ‘back injury’
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriofields_231015.jpg
0:20
Inside Fields’ ‘hand injury’ from Week 6
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_patriotsv2_231008__531372.jpg
2:59
Harrison: Belichick hasn’t forgotten how to coach
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_greenlawintv_231008.jpg
8:01
Greenlaw plays like any play could be his last
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_mikemccarthy_231008.jpg
3:50
McCarthy reflects on ‘very humbling loss’ to 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_applebeesfull_231008.jpg
20:11
Week 5 recap: Chiefs hang on; Saints shutout Pats
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_applebees_factorfiction_231008.jpg
4:26
Week 5 Fact or Fiction: Eagles, Jaguars, Ridder
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_applebees_dkcrowningmoments_231008.jpg
1:23
Berry recaps best bets placed during NFL Week 5
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_applebees_miavsnyg_231008.jpg
2:43
Dolphins ‘run wild’ vs. Giants in NFL Week 5
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_applebees_nyjden_231008.jpg
2:38
Jets show signs of improvement in win vs. Broncos
Now Playing