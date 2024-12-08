Watch Now
Target Tucker, Westbrook-Ikhine Week 14 prop bets
The Fantasy Football Pregame crew pitches their favorite prop bets to Matthew Berry, including Tre Tucker recording over 40 receiving yards for the Raiders in their Sunday afternoon game against the Buccaneers.
Will Chase or Lamb have more receiving yards?
The Fantasy Football Pregame crew cooks up a parlay they think will hit in Week 14, and also answers whether they think Ja'Marr Chase or CeeDee Lamb will have more receiving yards when the Cowboys host the Bengals.
49ers have big decision to make with Purdy
Booger McFarland joins Dan Patrick to break down the San Francisco 49ers window to win given Brock Purdy's contract, the developing NFL playoff picture and potential College Football Playoff scenarios.
Reed pulls a disappearing act vs. Lions in Week 14
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew recap the Green Bay Packers' Week 14 loss to the Detroit Lions, including Jayden Reed's goose egg and Tucker Kraft's performance.
Jeudy’s over on receptions top Week 14 best bets
Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers pitch NFL Week 14 player prop bets to Denny Carter, including Jerry Jeudy's over on receptions and Drew Lock's over on rushing yards.
Grab Titans’ Levis off waivers ahead of Sunday
With some key players on a bye in Week 14, the FFHH crew give some waiver wire targets ahead of Sunday, including a couple of Tennessee Titans and three standouts on the Cleveland Browns offense.
Sanders, O’Connell highlight Week 14 sleepers
Denny Carter joins the show to share what the mainstream media does not want you to know, including some Week 14 sleeper candidates in Ja'Tavion Sanders, Ray Davis and Aidan O'Connell.
Hall, Walker headline key Week 14 NFL injuries
The FFHH crew evaluate the health of a few key running backs going into NFL Week 14, including why the New York Jets could be without Breece Hall against the Miami Dolphins.
Patrick shows Lions’ wealth of options vs. GB
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze some key performances in the Detroit Lions' Week 14 victory over the Green Bay Packers, including a breakout game from wide receiver Tim Patrick.
Ferguson needs to be in Week 14 fantasy lineups
The FFHH crew preview NFL Week 14, highlighting three matchups, including why Jake Ferguson needs to be in fantasy lineups for the Dallas Cowboys' clash with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Campbell’s belief fueling ‘resilient’ Lions
Ross Tucker joins Dan Patrick to break down the Lions' Week 14 win over the Packers, discussing Dan Campbell's fourth down philosophy and how Detroit is playing some of the best football in the NFL.
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
Mike Florio and Michael Holley preview the Week 14 matchup between the Seahawks and Cardinals, including why they believe Arizona's greater sense of urgency will propel the team to a victory.