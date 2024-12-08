 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Purdue hires UNLV’s Barry Odom as its next football coach
Purdue hires UNLV’s Barry Odom as its next football coach
Tamar Bates scores 29 points to help Missouri beat No. 1 Kansas 76-67
Tamar Bates scores 29 points to help Missouri beat No. 1 Kansas 76-67
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Pittsburgh Penguins
Blackhawks place goaltender Petr Mrazek on IR with a left groin injury

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tigeronscottiev2_241208.jpg
Woods on Scheffler’s grip: ‘What is that thing?’
nbc_rtf_indiananotredame_241208.jpg
Indiana-Notre Dame will be won in the trenches
nbc_rtf_mssgcfpissending_241208.jpg
What message did committee send in final bracket?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Purdue hires UNLV’s Barry Odom as its next football coach
Purdue hires UNLV’s Barry Odom as its next football coach
Tamar Bates scores 29 points to help Missouri beat No. 1 Kansas 76-67
Tamar Bates scores 29 points to help Missouri beat No. 1 Kansas 76-67
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Pittsburgh Penguins
Blackhawks place goaltender Petr Mrazek on IR with a left groin injury

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tigeronscottiev2_241208.jpg
Woods on Scheffler’s grip: ‘What is that thing?’
nbc_rtf_indiananotredame_241208.jpg
Indiana-Notre Dame will be won in the trenches
nbc_rtf_mssgcfpissending_241208.jpg
What message did committee send in final bracket?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Target Tucker, Westbrook-Ikhine Week 14 prop bets

December 8, 2024 01:36 PM
The Fantasy Football Pregame crew pitches their favorite prop bets to Matthew Berry, including Tre Tucker recording over 40 receiving yards for the Raiders in their Sunday afternoon game against the Buccaneers.
Up Next
nbc_ffpg_lastcall_241208.jpg
3:38
Will Chase or Lamb have more receiving yards?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_boogermcfarlandinterview_v2_241206.jpg
16:31
49ers have big decision to make with Purdy
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_packersv2_241206.jpg
4:05
Reed pulls a disappearing act vs. Lions in Week 14
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241206.jpg
4:17
Jeudy’s over on receptions top Week 14 best bets
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waivers_241206.jpg
5:42
Grab Titans’ Levis off waivers ahead of Sunday
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_mainstream_241206.jpg
10:07
Sanders, O’Connell highlight Week 14 sleepers
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_injuries_241206.jpg
6:33
Hall, Walker headline key Week 14 NFL injuries
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lions_241206.jpg
3:41
Patrick shows Lions’ wealth of options vs. GB
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_241206.jpg
10:35
Ferguson needs to be in Week 14 fantasy lineups
Now Playing
nbc_dps_rosstucker_241206.jpg
10:21
Campbell’s belief fueling ‘resilient’ Lions
Now Playing
nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
2:25
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
Now Playing
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
4:09
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
Now Playing