40-For-40: Reid's 'corn dog' wins Super Bowl LVII
To honor his 40th year covering the NFL, Peter King recalls his 2023 interview with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid after Super Bowl LVII, in which "corn dog" proved pivotal.
Can Chiefs offense keep up with Lamar, Ravens?
Peter King and Myles Simmons look ahead to the AFC Championship Game between the Ravens and Chiefs, where Kansas City's ability to run the ball may determine the outcome.
Purdy must play better for 49ers to beat Lions
Peter King and Myles Simmons break down Brock Purdy's struggles against the Packers and the 49ers' familiarity with Jared Goff as San Francisco and Detroit prepare to face off in the NFC Championship Game.
40-For-40: Inside the Broncos-Raiders rivalry
As Peter King commemorates covering his 40th NFL season, he remembers the Raiders-Broncos 1994 playoff matchup, where there was an earthquake in the second quarter and five brawls over the course of the game.
Goff imposed will on Rams in Wild Card game
Peter King and Myles Simmons talk about King's trip to Detroit to watch the Lions defeat the Rams, talking about Jared Goff's ascent and the buzz in the Motor City while hosting its first playoff game in 30 years.
Is Belichick DAL’s answer to restoring order?
ESPN's Ed Werder calls the Cowboys' loss to the Packers one of the most "inglorious exits in Cowboys playoff history" and ponders with Peter King what a Jerry Jones-Bill Belichick partnership could look like.
40-For-40: Inside Belichick’s coaching mindset
As Peter King commemorates covering his 40th NFL season, he remembers a 2004 regular season game where Bill Belichick put his starters on special teams and Mike Vrabel's comment that "Every week is a tryout."
Was a power struggle behind Titans’ Vrabel firing?
Peter King and Myles Simmons discuss whether the Titans fired Mike Vrabel due to an organizational power struggle, agreeing that the move doesn't make much sense and that Vrabel is now perhaps the top coach available.
Which teams will conquer Super Wild Card Weekend?
Ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend, Peter King and Myles Simmons discuss the Rams and Texans as upstart teams that could make a deep postseason run and make their picks for the biggest games of the weekend.
40-For-40: Visiting Brady in Montana
As Peter King commemorates covering his 40th NFL season, he recalls traveling to Montana to interview Tom Brady after the New England Patriots' historic Super Bowl LI comeback over the Atlanta Falcons.
How dangerous are the Browns with Flacco?
Cleveland has an elite defense with an experienced quarterback, and if the Browns can get healthy and Joe Flacco doesn't turn the ball over, they could be a threat to win multiple games on the road in the playoffs.
King feels that Bears should bypass QB in draft
Peter King knows that Justin Fields is flawed, but believes the Bears should avoid drafting a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, trade down to stockpile picks, and still potentially get to select Marvin Harrison Jr.
DET was trying to be deceptive before 2-point try
Peter King and Myles Simmons discuss the two-point try fiasco at the end of Lions-Cowboys in Dallas, agreeing that blame should land largely on referee Brad Allen and his crew, who are all under intense scrutiny.