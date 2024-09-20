Watch Now
What's next for Young after latest struggles?
Booger McFarland joins Dan Patrick to break down some of the top storylines across the NFL, including the Saints' early-season success and Bryce Young's future after being benched for Andy Dalton.
Unpacking Patriots’ struggles vs. Jets
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison break down the New England Patriots' uninspiring performance vs. the New York Jets, questioning what's next for the team under first-year head coach Jerod Mayo.
When should Patriots turn to Maye as starting QB?
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss the New England Patriots' quarterback situation, particularly the future with rookie QB Drake Maye and when Jerod Mayo should make the North Carolina product the team's starter.
Levis must show improved decision-making in Week 3
Rodney Harrison explains why he needs to see more out of the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, while Mike Florio discusses what Will Levis needs to prove against the Green Bay Packers.
Evaluating Jets’ playoff path with veteran roster
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss why the New York Jets "can be a real contender" in the AFC, analyzing Aaron Rodgers' impact in New York and the team's schedule in 2024.
Rodgers was ‘fantastic’ in Jets’ win vs. Patriots
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison break down Aaron Rodgers' strong performance vs. the New England Patriots on Thursday night, discussing what's next for the New York Jets after starting the season 2-1.
Bet it in a Minute: Eyeing props in WAS-CIN game
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick review their best bets for the Washington Commanders-Cincinnati Bengals Week 3 showdown, including props on both Jayden Daniels and Ja'Marr Chase.
Bet it in a Minute: KC to have tough time covering
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick review their best bets for the Kansas City Chiefs-Atlanta Falcons game, including riding with the home underdog Falcons and taking the over on Bijan Robinson's rushing yards.
Bet it in a Minute: Buy into the Bills vs. JAX
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick give their best bets for the Monday Night Football matchup, including why they like the Buffalo Bills to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars.
How the rookie QBs have fared through two weeks
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter talk about the rookie starting quarterbacks in the NFL, including Caleb Williams in a poorly designed Bears offense and Sean Payton creating his own problems with Bo Nix in Denver.
Collinsworth: ‘Bullish’ on Jets this season
NBC Sunday Night Football analyst Cris Collinsworth joins the Dan Patrick Show to preview Falcons-Chiefs in Week 3, Aaron Rodgers, passing touchdowns being down and more.
Evaluating HOF cases for Kuechly, Suggs and more
Dan Patrick breaks down the list of first-time nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, analyzing the cases for players such as Luke Kuechly, Terrell Suggs, Earl Thomas and more.