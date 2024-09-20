What's next for Young after latest struggles?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LSU Tiger Girls perform before a football game between LSU and Auburn.
UCLA Bruins vs. LSU Tigers prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, trends, and stats for Week 4
Marcus Freeman
How to watch Miami (Ohio) vs Notre Dame college football: Time, TV, streaming, storylines for Week 4 matchup
Iowa v Indiana
Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, stats for Week 4

Top Clips

nbc_dps_darrenrovell_240920.jpg
What to do with Ohtani’s 50th home run ball
nbc_pft_patsstrugglevjetsv2_240920.jpg
Unpacking Patriots’ struggles vs. Jets
nbc_dps_shoheiohtani_240920.jpg
Analyzing Ohtani’s ‘incredible’ performance

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LSU Tiger Girls perform before a football game between LSU and Auburn.
UCLA Bruins vs. LSU Tigers prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, trends, and stats for Week 4
Marcus Freeman
How to watch Miami (Ohio) vs Notre Dame college football: Time, TV, streaming, storylines for Week 4 matchup
Iowa v Indiana
Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, stats for Week 4

Top Clips

nbc_dps_darrenrovell_240920.jpg
What to do with Ohtani’s 50th home run ball
nbc_pft_patsstrugglevjetsv2_240920.jpg
Unpacking Patriots’ struggles vs. Jets
nbc_dps_shoheiohtani_240920.jpg
Analyzing Ohtani’s ‘incredible’ performance

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

What's next for Young after latest struggles?

September 20, 2024 09:44 AM
Booger McFarland joins Dan Patrick to break down some of the top storylines across the NFL, including the Saints' early-season success and Bryce Young's future after being benched for Andy Dalton.
Up Next
nbc_pft_patsstrugglevjetsv2_240920.jpg
14:51
Unpacking Patriots’ struggles vs. Jets
Now Playing
nbc_pft_patsqbsituation_240920.jpg
4:52
When should Patriots turn to Maye as starting QB?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_showmesomethingv2_240920.jpg
2:24
Levis must show improved decision-making in Week 3
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jetsschedule_240920.jpg
11:47
Evaluating Jets’ playoff path with veteran roster
Now Playing
nbc_pft_patsjetsreaction_240920.jpg
10:36
Rodgers was ‘fantastic’ in Jets’ win vs. Patriots
Now Playing
jaydendanielsmpx.jpg
0:51
Bet it in a Minute: Eyeing props in WAS-CIN game
Now Playing
nbc_bte_betinmin_chiefsfalcson_240919.jpg
0:51
Bet it in a Minute: KC to have tough time covering
Now Playing
nbc_bte_betinmin_jagbills_240919__753317.jpg
0:47
Bet it in a Minute: Buy into the Bills vs. JAX
Now Playing
nbc_galaxybrains_fullshow_240919.jpg
11:21
How the rookie QBs have fared through two weeks
Now Playing
nbc_dps_criscollinsworthinterview_240919.jpg
16:15
Collinsworth: ‘Bullish’ on Jets this season
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponhalloffamers_240919.jpg
10:23
Evaluating HOF cases for Kuechly, Suggs and more
Now Playing
nbc_dps_almichaelsinterview_240919.jpg
13:34
Michaels sees promising TV analyst in Brady
Now Playing