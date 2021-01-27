Barzal jumps on loose puck to put Isles ahead

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
DFS Dish: Rocket Mortgage Classic
Josh Culp
,
Josh Culp
,
Verlander gets automatic ball for throwing warmup after pitch clock limit
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NHL, players unveil inclusion coalition they hope will help make hockey more diverse and welcoming
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Look for Benintendi to finish the season strong
How The Simpson Cup changes lives for veterans
Expect Colts to take chance on Richardson early on
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
DFS Dish: Rocket Mortgage Classic
Josh Culp
,
Josh Culp
,
Verlander gets automatic ball for throwing warmup after pitch clock limit
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NHL, players unveil inclusion coalition they hope will help make hockey more diverse and welcoming
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Look for Benintendi to finish the season strong
How The Simpson Cup changes lives for veterans
Expect Colts to take chance on Richardson early on
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Barzal jumps on loose puck to put Isles ahead
January 26, 2021 08:26 PM
Mathew Barzal capitalizes on a careless pass in the Washington zone to give New York a 2-1 lead over the Caps midway through the second period.
Close Ad