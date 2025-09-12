 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 - Qualifying
Bristol starting lineup: AJ Allmendinger wins 1st NASCAR Cup pole since 2015
SMX 2025 Rd 02 St Louis Chase Sexton Jett Lawrence at the gate.jpg
Chase Sexton tops St. Louis SuperMotocross practice, Jett Lawrence lands fourth on the chart
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SMX 2025 Rd 01 zMax Haiden Deegan closeup.JPG
Haiden Deegan nips Max Anstie in St. Louis SuperMotocross practice
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

KennyBPushesNoahL.jpg
Lyles, Bednarek renew rivalry in 200m at worlds
oly_atw400_worlds_previewv2.jpg
Challenge awaits McLaughlin-Levrone in worlds 400m
nbc_wnba_angelseg_250912.jpg
Will the Chicago Sky trade Reese?

NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 - Qualifying
Bristol starting lineup: AJ Allmendinger wins 1st NASCAR Cup pole since 2015
Chase Sexton tops St. Louis SuperMotocross practice, Jett Lawrence lands fourth on the chart
Chase Sexton tops St. Louis SuperMotocross practice, Jett Lawrence lands fourth on the chart
  • Dan Beaver
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Haiden Deegan nips Max Anstie in St. Louis SuperMotocross practice
Haiden Deegan nips Max Anstie in St. Louis SuperMotocross practice
  • Dan Beaver
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

KennyBPushesNoahL.jpg
Lyles, Bednarek renew rivalry in 200m at worlds
oly_atw400_worlds_previewv2.jpg
Challenge awaits McLaughlin-Levrone in worlds 400m
nbc_wnba_angelseg_250912.jpg
Will the Chicago Sky trade Reese?

Watch Now

Hocker, Ingebrigtsen, Laros headline worlds 1500m

September 12, 2025 05:54 PM
Paul Swangard and Kara Goucher preview the men's 1500m at the 2025 World Track and Field Championships in Tokyo, where a loaded field means it could be anyone's race to win.

KennyBPushesNoahL.jpg
02:44
Lyles, Bednarek renew rivalry in 200m at worlds
oly_atw400_worlds_previewv2.jpg
03:08
Challenge awaits McLaughlin-Levrone in worlds 400m
oly_at_worlds_fullpreviewv2.jpg
06:21
Worlds Preview: Top storylines, athletes, events
oly_xx_chasinggold_paraessayv2.jpg
02:47
Fifty years of Winter Paralympics ahead of Milan

nbc_wnba_angelseg_250912.jpg
11:18
Will the Chicago Sky trade Reese?
nbc_golf_procorer2_250912.jpg
07:30
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 2
nbc_wnba_playoffspreview_250912.jpg
21:38
Previewing the 2025 WNBA Playoffs
nbc_dls_matthewberry_250912.jpg
04:03
Berry gives fantasy football advice to Le Batard
nbc_golf_griffinint_250912.jpg
01:24
Griffin: ‘Good to play well’ in front of Bradley
nbc_dls_floridafootball_250912.jpg
05:33
‘Burden of expectations’ make Florida a tough job
nbc_roto_juansoto_250912.jpg
01:46
Soto registers 30 homers and 30 stolen bases
nbc_roto_ragans_250912.jpg
01:29
Ragans nearing return for Royals
anthony_volpe.jpg
01:34
Volpe playing through shoulder injury since May
nbc_roto_kraftnews_250912.jpg
01:12
Kraft could be the go-to pass catcher in Green Bay
nbc_roto_ekelernews_250912.jpg
01:25
Ekeler’s injury opens opportunities for other RBs
nbc_roto_reednews_250912.jpg
01:16
Reed facing long absence with broken collarbone
nbc_roto_bowersnews_250912.jpg
01:03
Will Bowers’ knee affect fantasy outlook vs. LAC?
nbc_nas_bristolpromo_250912.jpg
01:12
Respect will be earned at Bristol Motor Speedway
nbc_ffhh_whatontap_250912.jpg
10:23
Answering Start/Sit questions for Week 2
packersjerseywhitelove.jpg
13:08
Dameshek: Packers TNF uniforms looked ‘unfinished’
nbc_dps_packerscommandersrecap_250912.jpg
06:24
GB has ‘everyone’s attention’ after 2-0 start
nbc_golf_bmwr2_250912.jpg
10:39
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 2
rahm.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Jon Rahm
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250912.jpg
02:58
Brown a betting target vs. Eagles as top WR for KC
nbc_ffhh_flex_250912.jpg
05:27
Flexual Frustration: Flex questions for Week 2
nbc_dls_pablo_250912.jpg
13:50
Torre on Leonard story: ‘We did it the right way’
nbc_ffhh_judkins_250912.jpg
01:44
Where does Judkins fit into Browns backfield?
nbc_ffhh_austinekeler_250912.jpg
02:22
Reviewing Commanders backfield with Ekeler injury
nbc_ffhh_commandersoffense_250912.jpg
04:44
Not worried about WAS offense, Jayden Daniels
nbc_ffhh_macjones_250912.jpg
04:31
Jones good enough to get the ball to SF playmakers
nbc_ffhh_jaydenreed_250912.jpg
03:13
Reed injury provides clarity for Packers WR room
nbc_ffhh_packersdefense_250912.jpg
05:11
Do not start ‘border line’ players vs Packers
nbc_ffhh_tuckerkraft_250912.jpg
06:25
Kraft is a top five tight end in fantasy
nbc_pl_guinnesscustomcontent_250912.jpg
57
Which PL star would pour best pint of Guinness?