Hocker, Ingebrigtsen, Laros headline worlds 1500m

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Bristol starting lineup: AJ Allmendinger wins 1st NASCAR Cup pole since 2015
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Chase Sexton tops St. Louis SuperMotocross practice, Jett Lawrence lands fourth on the chart
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Haiden Deegan nips Max Anstie in St. Louis SuperMotocross practice
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Lyles, Bednarek renew rivalry in 200m at worlds
Challenge awaits McLaughlin-Levrone in worlds 400m
Will the Chicago Sky trade Reese?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Bristol starting lineup: AJ Allmendinger wins 1st NASCAR Cup pole since 2015
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Chase Sexton tops St. Louis SuperMotocross practice, Jett Lawrence lands fourth on the chart
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Haiden Deegan nips Max Anstie in St. Louis SuperMotocross practice
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Lyles, Bednarek renew rivalry in 200m at worlds
Challenge awaits McLaughlin-Levrone in worlds 400m
Will the Chicago Sky trade Reese?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Hocker, Ingebrigtsen, Laros headline worlds 1500m
September 12, 2025 05:54 PM
Paul Swangard and Kara Goucher preview the men's 1500m at the 2025 World Track and Field Championships in Tokyo, where a loaded field means it could be anyone's race to win.
Related Videos
02:44
Lyles, Bednarek renew rivalry in 200m at worlds
03:08
Challenge awaits McLaughlin-Levrone in worlds 400m
06:21
Worlds Preview: Top storylines, athletes, events
02:47
Fifty years of Winter Paralympics ahead of Milan
Latest Clips
11:18
Will the Chicago Sky trade Reese?
07:30
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 2
21:38
Previewing the 2025 WNBA Playoffs
04:03
Berry gives fantasy football advice to Le Batard
01:24
Griffin: ‘Good to play well’ in front of Bradley
05:33
‘Burden of expectations’ make Florida a tough job
01:46
Soto registers 30 homers and 30 stolen bases
01:29
Ragans nearing return for Royals
01:34
Volpe playing through shoulder injury since May
01:12
Kraft could be the go-to pass catcher in Green Bay
01:25
Ekeler’s injury opens opportunities for other RBs
01:16
Reed facing long absence with broken collarbone
01:03
Will Bowers’ knee affect fantasy outlook vs. LAC?
01:12
Respect will be earned at Bristol Motor Speedway
10:23
Answering Start/Sit questions for Week 2
13:08
Dameshek: Packers TNF uniforms looked ‘unfinished’
06:24
GB has ‘everyone’s attention’ after 2-0 start
10:39
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 2
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Jon Rahm
02:58
Brown a betting target vs. Eagles as top WR for KC
05:27
Flexual Frustration: Flex questions for Week 2
13:50
Torre on Leonard story: ‘We did it the right way’
01:44
Where does Judkins fit into Browns backfield?
02:22
Reviewing Commanders backfield with Ekeler injury
04:44
Not worried about WAS offense, Jayden Daniels
04:31
Jones good enough to get the ball to SF playmakers
03:13
Reed injury provides clarity for Packers WR room
05:11
Do not start ‘border line’ players vs Packers
06:25
Kraft is a top five tight end in fantasy
57
Which PL star would pour best pint of Guinness?
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue