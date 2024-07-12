Skip navigation
Steven Alker races past Steve Stricker for midway lead at Firestone Country Club
Holloway hightails it to 110mH win in Monaco
July 12, 2024 04:11 PM
Grant Holloway won the men's 110m hurdles event at Diamond League Monaco with a time of 13.01 seconds, the fourth-fastest time ever recorded and just 0.06 seconds off the world record.
