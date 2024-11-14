Vonn captures downhill gold at Vancouver 2010

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Gabby Thomas, Grant Holloway named USATF Athlete of the Year award winners
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Georgia vs. Tennessee prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
Eric Froton
,
Eric Froton
,
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 11 of 2024 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Top Clips
NFL Week 11 preview: Seahawks vs. 49ers
Korda knocks off the rust to begin The Annika
NFL Week 11 preview: Packers vs. Bears
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Gabby Thomas, Grant Holloway named USATF Athlete of the Year award winners
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Georgia vs. Tennessee prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
Eric Froton
,
Eric Froton
,
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 11 of 2024 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Top Clips
NFL Week 11 preview: Seahawks vs. 49ers
Korda knocks off the rust to begin The Annika
NFL Week 11 preview: Packers vs. Bears
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Vonn captures downhill gold at Vancouver 2010
November 14, 2024 11:54 AM
In light of Lindsey Vonn rejoining the U.S. Alping Ski Team with an eye on returning to competition, relive her dramatic gold medal run in the women's downhill at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue