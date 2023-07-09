 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atw100_nationals_230707.jpg
2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Results
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250
Atlanta Xfinity results
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250
John Hunter Nemechek wins Xfinity race at Atlanta in overtime

Top Clips

nbc_nas_xfinityatl_230708.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta
nbc_nas_haleyhemric_230708.jpg
Haley, Hemric left frustrated after OT restart
nbc_nas_jhninterview_230708.jpg
Nemechek thanks Hemric for winning push at Atlanta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atw100_nationals_230707.jpg
2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Results
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250
Atlanta Xfinity results
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250
John Hunter Nemechek wins Xfinity race at Atlanta in overtime

Top Clips

nbc_nas_xfinityatl_230708.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta
nbc_nas_haleyhemric_230708.jpg
Haley, Hemric left frustrated after OT restart
nbc_nas_jhninterview_230708.jpg
Nemechek thanks Hemric for winning push at Atlanta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Kuzma, Poole excited to join forces with Wizards

July 8, 2023 11:18 PM
Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole talk about their expectations for playing together on the Washington Wizards and the discussions they've had since the team acquired Poole.
Up Next
nbc_bfa_wnbaallstar_230707.jpg
8:58
WNBA All-Star Game can be a gold mine for brands
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_damianlillard_230707.jpg
3:49
Lillard trade is ‘going to take time’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_spearswemby_230707.jpg
6:35
Wembanyama’s and Spears’ security drama
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_grantwilliams_230707.jpg
3:07
Natalie, Zena discuss Williams’ ‘unmoving’ trade
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_jordanpoole_230707.jpg
8:30
Natalie: Bucher is ‘victim blaming’ Poole
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_nbaroundtable_230705.jpg
11:42
Can the Clippers win a title with Harden?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_nbaflopping_230705.jpg
2:27
How will NBA fix flopping issues?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_holmgrencomeback_230705.jpg
3:33
Holmgren looks ‘aggressive’ in return from injury
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_helinonlillard_230705.jpg
5:46
Helin: Expect Lillard saga to ‘drag out a while’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_lillardoptions_230705.jpg
6:24
Does Lillard have a ‘Plan B’ other than the Heat?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_jerryjonesdoc_230705.jpg
11:25
How interesting is a Jerry Jones docuseries?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_michaelrubin_230705.jpg
6:20
Superstars attend Rubin’s star-studded party
Now Playing