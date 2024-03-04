Watch Now
LeBron hitting 40K adds to long GOAT resume
As LeBron James adds yet another statistical milestone to his resume as the first NBA player to score 40,000 points, the BFA duo wonders if the length of James’ track record will secure him the position of GOAT.
There is no discounting Clark’s accomplishments
Provide all the context you want, but nothing can disqualify what Caitlin Clark did to pass Pete Maravich as NCAA basketball’s all-time scoring leader.
Brown, BOS meet GSW’s disrespect with beatdown
Michael Holley and Michael Smith react to the Celtics’ lopsided win over the Warriors and ponder if anyone can compete with Boston.
Smith: Harris ‘reeks of a meddlesome owner’
Michael Smith calls for Josh Harris to take a step back after the Commanders owner sat in on the team's quarterback meetings at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Should 40-yard dash times affect draft stock?
Although Xavier Worthy’s NFL Scouting Combine record 4.21 in the 40-yard dash was exciting and impressive, Michael Holley and Michael Smith question how helpful the test is in evaluating NFL prospects.
Can the NFL Scouting Combine be improved?
Michael Holley and Michael Smith discuss Marvin Harrison Jr. skipping his media availability at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine and ponder if there are ways to improve the combine experience to encourage participation.
Williams upsets established order at combine
Michael Holley and Michael Smith examine Caleb Williams’ unique approach to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine and the pushback the former USC quarterback has received for some of his pre-draft decisions.
Mortensen was a great media mentor, teammate
Michael Smith remembers ESPN NFL reporter Chris Mortensen as a respected journalist, a great team player and a welcoming mentor.
Jets get blasted by Hardman, other NFL players
Michael Holley and Michael Smith discuss the New York Jets becoming a punching bag after offseason comments from ex-Jet wide receiver Mecole Hardman and Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins.
Chiefs need to pay lockdown cornerback Sneed
Michael Holley and Michael Smith discuss why it's imperative that the Kansas City Chiefs give a long-term contract extension to lockdown cornerback L'Jarius Sneed.
Jefferson rumors feel like ‘more smoke than fire’
Michael Holley and Michael Smith analyze the trade rumors involving Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson and discuss why they don't feel like there's much substance to the reports.
Holley: Broncos treatment of Wilson was a ‘joke’
Michael Holley and Michael Smith discuss the Denver Broncos situation with Russell Wilson, analyzing their treatment of the veteran quarterback during the season.
Bears hold all the cards in 2024 NFL offseason
The Chicago Bears are the epicenter of the NFL offseason as the rest of the league awaits their decision on current quarterback Justin Fields and what the team will do with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.